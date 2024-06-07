SM Little Stars 2024 shines a spotlight on young talent and building a brighter future

Formally launching 2024 SM Little stars are (from left): Multi-awarded filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone, 2013 SM Little Stars 3rd Runner-Up Esang de Torres, SM Supermalls’ Senior Vice President for Marketing Joaquin San Agustin, SM Supermalls’ Assistant Vice President for Marketing and SM Little Stars Project Head Carinna Sy, singer Karylle Yuzon, National University Senior Director of Admissions Dr. Christina Corpuz, and Sparkle GMA Artist Center Consulting Head for Talent, Imaging, and Marketing Lawrence Tan.

MANILA, Philippines — Get ready, kids and parents! SM Little Stars 2024 is here, bigger and brighter than ever before! It's your child's chance to shine on a national stage and potentially transform their lives.

With SM Little Stars, kids can express themselves through the performing arts, nurturing young talent and enriching our communities. If you're between 4 and 7 years old and have a talent that can wow the world, SM Supermalls is looking for YOU!

This isn’t just any talent show—it’s the Philippines’ biggest mall-based kiddie talent search, held annually across SM malls nationwide. Now in its 15th year, SM Little Stars is a beloved tradition, uniting communities in showcasing their best and brightest.

In 2023 alone, a staggering 33,722 participants auditioned across 70 malls! This year, SM is bringing the talent showdown to its 71 participating malls for Preliminary Screenings, and we can’t wait to see the talent you’ll bring!

“Starting from its humble beginnings in SM China malls, thanks to my dad, Mr. Hans Sy, in 2003, this journey has brought joy, inspiration, and countless opportunities to our young participants,” said SM Supermalls Assistant Vice President for Marketing and SM Little Stars project head Carinna Sy.

SM Supermalls’ Assistant Vice President for Marketing and SM Little Stars Project Head Carinna Sy encourages prospective participants to showcase their unique talents. Photo Release

Registration for the Preliminary Screenings begins on June 5 through the SM Malls Online app. The Preliminary Screenings will kick off on June 8 and 9 and continue on weekends on July 13 and 14.

The competition journey includes Preliminary Screenings, Regional Finals, and the Grand Finals. Mark your calendars for the Grand Finals on September 7 at SM Mall of Asia, where 28 grand finalists will shine bright on the big stage.

And the prizes? They’re out of this world! The grand winners will receive:

P100,000 worth of cash and SM gift certificates

P30,000 worth of Toy Kingdom gift cards

A Brand New Suzuki Dzire GL MT

100% scholarship on tuition and miscellaneous fees at National University

A one-year talent management contract from Sparkle – GMA Artist Center

A trip to South Korea for two people for five days and four nights

An annual pass certificate for unlimited bowling and skating at SM malls

30 regular ride tickets at SM by the BAY Amusement Park / Sky Ranch

Gift vouchers for a two-night stay at Radisson Blu Cebu

Photo Release 2013 SM Little Stars alumnus Esang de Torres and 2013 SM Little Stars Grand Winners Boy Grand Winner Nhikzy Calma

Past contestants have gone on to do amazing things! 2014 Girl Grand Winner Chun Sa Angela Jung has graced both the big and small screens. 2013 Boy Grand Winner Nhikzy Calma became the 2017 Junior Grand Champion Performer of the World. 2016 Grand Winners Marcus Cabais and Sheena Bentoy joined the Manila run of the musical show “The Lion King,” and many others have made their mark in showbiz, modeling, singing and dancing. Once part of the SM family, the possibilities are endless!

Photo Release Seize the chance to be a part of the SM family and be like SM Little Stars alumni. In the photo are Nhikzy Calma, Lance Lucido, Haley Magtoto, Esang de Torres, Jourdanne Baldonido, Aljon Christoff Banaira, Eduardo Joson II, Chun Sa Angela Jung, Haley Magtoto, Gaea Salipot, Sheena Bentoy, and Aleynah Redillas – all of whom are welcomed home at SM.

Every talented boy or girl aged 4 to 7 can join. Whether you sing, dance, act, play an instrument, do acrobatics, or have a unique talent, we want to see it! Each contestant will have just one minute to impress the judges during the Preliminary Screening. Make sure you bring your A-game!

Scan the QR code for more information on registration and audition dates for SM Little Stars 2024!

For more information and to stay updated, visit www.smsupermalls.com/smlittlestars or follow SM Supermalls on Facebook. Don’t miss your chance to be part of SM Little Stars 2024 – where young talents shine the brightest!

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.