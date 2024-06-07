Thinking of smarter buys? Here are 6 tech recos you can score this 6.6 sale

MANILA, Philippines — Are you into tech and want to upgrade your devices soon? Or are you simply someone who appreciates convenience and wants to make smart everyday choices?

Pioneer e-commerce platform Lazada invites you to its 6.6 Wow SuliTipid Sale starting today until June 10. Shop from a wide assortment of products at the best prices, and enjoy even more deals with up to P1,500 Lazada vouchers and 100% free shipping, only on the Lazada app.

Here are our top recos that can suit your gadget needs:

Smartphone

Choosing a smartphone not only depends on functionality, but also on the user’s personality and aesthetics. Options range from foldable screens to sleek, slim bodies, with newer phones boasting stunning cameras, and sometimes, having many options may feel overwhelming.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro offers several notable upgrades compared to the Note 30. Firstly, the Note 40 Pro features a larger and more immersive display with a higher refresh rate, providing a smoother visual experience.

It also boasts a more powerful processor, the MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate, which delivers improved performance and efficiency. Additionally, the Note 40 Pro offers a higher RAM capacity of up to 16GB [8+256], allowing for smoother multitasking and faster app loading times.

Buy it here: Infinix Note 40 Pro

Smartwatch

Need notifications on your wrist? You can receive calls, messages and other alerts without reaching for your phone, especially while you’re working out. Plus, with a smartwatch, you can monitor your heart rate, steps, sleep patterns and more.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active Global Version is a stylish smartwatch that’s around P1,000 only. It has heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, sports modes, is compatible with both Android and iOS, and has long battery life.

Buy it here: Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active Global Version

Voice assistant

You already know Alexa, right? With Amazon Echo Dot, Alexa can respond to your voice commands for weather updates, music, almost anything under the sun. More than hands-free convenience, the 5th Gen Echo Dot also uses recycled materials—smart and sustainable!

Amazon Echo Dot is a smart speaker with Alexa voice control, allowing you to set reminders, manage your calendar, and play music hands-free. The Echo Dot is a budget-friendly option that can help you stay organized and increase your productivity without breaking the bank. Give it a try and streamline your daily tasks!

Buy it here: Amazon Echo Dot

Bluetooth keyboard

Tired of tangled cables while typing? Get a Bluetooth keyboard that could connect to your devices, even your phone and smart TV. Ideal for work, emails and creative projects, a small but useful keyboard can help you type faster and more accurately.

The Logitech K380 Multi-device Bluetooth Keyboard is a compact and portable keyboard that can connect to multiple devices simultaneously, such as your computer, tablet or smartphone. With the Logitech K380, you can type comfortably and efficiently across different devices, making it a great tool for productivity on the go.

Buy it here: Logitech K380

E-reader

Nothing beats the feeling of flipping through pages of a physical book, but if you need to carry thousands of titles in your pocket, then it’s best to get an e-reader. It’s lightweight and has possibly has eye-friendly display that reduces eye strain during long reading sessions.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite has a high-resolution display, built-in adjustable light and a long battery life. It’s perfect for reading e-books and has a wide selection of titles available in the Kindle Store.

It also offers features like adjustable font sizes, built-in dictionary, and the ability to highlight and take notes while reading. It has a glare-free screen, making it easy to read even in bright sunlight.

The Kindle Paperwhite is lightweight and portable, allowing you to carry thousands of books in one device. It also supports Wi-Fi connectivity for easy access to online bookstores and syncing your reading progress across devices.

Buy it here: Kindle Paperwhite 3 7th Generation

Mini rechargeable fan

Beat the heat wherever you go with a portable mini fan that fits in your bag. Choose the most comfortable wind speed and handle your commute and on-the-go tasks without the stressful, sweaty feel.

If you’re looking for a mini fan to help you stay cool, we recommend JISULIFE fans that are compact, foldable and easy to carry—plus features like whisper-quiet operation, adjustable wind speed and long battery life. Stay cool and comfortable!

Buy it here: JISULIFE Mini Fan Rechargeable Handheld Fan

Always better shopping at Lazada

You can also improve your shopping experience with Lazada’s AI capability through Ask the Buyers in the app.

Ask the Buyers harnesses the power of AI algorithms to analyze consumer data, identify patterns and preferences, ultimately generating tailored questions related to product selection. Once these questions are generated, real buyers step in to provide invaluable insights and additional information. It allows regular users to "ask buyers" who have previously purchased, making the shopping experience smoother and more informed.

