Recipe: Breaded Tilapia with Teriyaki Sauce

MANILA, Philippines — Seafood can be cooked, prepared and enjoyed in many different ways, depending on a person's tastes or cravings.

Here is a recipe for Breaded Tilapia with Teriyaki Sauce on the side. The details below are good for two or three servings.

Breaded Tilapia with Teriyaki Sauce

Ingredients:

500 grams Tilapia (cleaned and scaled)

3 tbsps. flour

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

1 pc. egg (beaten)

1 cup Japanese breadcrumbs or panko

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 tbsp. minced ginger

2 tsps. sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. cornstarch (dissolved in 2 tbsps. of water)

2 and 1/5 cups cooking oil

1/2 cup water

5 tbsps. Mama Sita's Oyster Sauce

2 tbsps. finely sliced leeks

Procedure:

1. If using an entire Tilapia, make slits on both sides of the fish. Fish fillet is another option.

2. Season the fish with 1 tbsp. oyster sauce and 1/8 tsp. ground black pepper.

3. Roll the fish in flour.

4. Dip the fish into the beaten egg.

5. Coat the fish with breadcrumbs.

6. Deep-fry the fish in two cups of hot oil until it turns golden brown.

7. Drain then transfer the cooked fish onto a serving platter.

8. In a separate pan, heat the remaining oil and sauté minced garlic and ginger until they are fragrant.

9. Add water, sugar, salt and the remaining oyster sauce and ground black pepper.

10. Add the dissolved cornstarch and cook until the sauce thickens.

11. Pour the finished sauce over the fried fish and garnish with leeks.

