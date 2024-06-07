Unilab lauds FDA’s proactive measures vs fake drugs

On May 31, the FDA issued an advisory to warn the public that counterfeit versions of six popular and highly trusted over-the-counter medicines of Unilab are proliferating in the market.

MANILA, Philippines — Pharmaceutical and healthcare company Unilab Inc. lauded the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for taking proactive measures to protect the public from the perils of purchasing fake medicines.

In a statement, Unilab also committed to continue working closely with the FDA and other concerned government agencies and civic groups in ridding the market of counterfeit drugs.

“Through the years, we have continuously collaborated with the FDA, the National Bureau of Investigation and Intellectual Property Office, to prevent the perpetration of this criminal act. We remain committed to working with the government and non-government organizations in protecting the welfare of Filipinos,” Unilab said.

“We commend the leadership of the FDA, led by Director General Dr. Samuel Zacate, for releasing an urgent public advisory indicating their concern over the proliferation of counterfeit medicines being perpetuated by unscrupulous groups who exploit and take advantage of the trust and confidence of the public on their trusted Unilab brands,” the pharma company said.

“Counterfeit drugs pose great danger to patients, as aside from having no positive effect at all, these fake medicines could also worsen their conditions, or even lead to fatal results.”

Unilab also lauded FDA’s action in calling the attention of healthcare professionals, drug outlets and establishments, including the local government units and law enforcement agencies, to ensure full compliance to Republic Act No. 9711, or the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009, and Republic Act No. 8203, or the Special Law on Counterfeit Drugs.

The FDA public advisory said: “All healthcare professionals and the general public are hereby warned as to the availability of these counterfeit drug products in the market, which pose potential danger or injury to consumers. Consumers are also reminded to purchase drug products only from FDA-licensed establishments.”

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by Unilab. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.