World of Frozen food includes slow-cooked lamb, Olaf ice cream, Arendelle treats

Some of the sweet treats and dishes at World of Frozen theme park in Hong Kong Disneyland.

HONG KONG — There's no stopping the Arendelle experience even when one takes a bite for breakfast, lunch, dinner or snacks in between.

Eating in the newly-opened World of Frozen theme park in Hong Kong Disneyland (HKDL) is an experiential journey, said park director of food and beverage (F&B) Manfred Wong to select media including Philstar.com.

"Are we able to bring the authentic Nordic cuisine to Hong Kong? Will the guests enjoy these dishes? We're in Arendelle so how will people be able to relate to the story of Arendelle? Our F&B aims to be more experiential. We want the guests to enjoy the total experience," said Wong.

In Golden Crocus Inn, one of the food establishments inside the "Frozen"-themed park, there are dishes that are Nordic, as inspired by the setting of the popular Disney film franchise.

Their bestseller is Lamb Shank, which Wong said is slow-cooked for about four to six hours. It is braised and cooked in beer, a natural tenderizer that also retains the lamb's texture and juiciness.

They also offer Chicken Roll, which Wong said is made healthier through baking, contrary to the usual way of deep-frying it. Since they are close to the harbor, they order their seafood fresh from it to make their Seafood Stew.

Their location is also close to the forest, where they can also pick mushrooms, including some truffle, to make their Forest Mushroom Pasta.

"Food and beverage in Nordic area is more for sharing. We expect guests to order different kinds of entrees and share it among their group," Wong explained.

Of course, the "Frozen" theme park would not be complete without treats inspired by its famous characters. There are chocolate fondue and ice cream inspired by Queens Elsa and Anna.

In Northern Delights, soft-serve ice cream topped with marshmallow reminds fans of the beloved snowman Olaf. There's also drink inspired by Oaken.

"In short, we want the guests and travelers to enjoy, not because they are in Hong Kong Disneyland, but because they are in Arendelle," Wong said.

While still in the park, guests can also enjoy other options such as burgers and fried chicken in Star Liner Diner and differently flavored popcorn from stalls.

"I can tell, that's the best popcorn in Hong Kong. The reason is, we pick the popcorn seed, popcorn oil. It's not comparable. We don't change the base, but occasionally during seasonal events, we are able to elevate the smell and flavor, such as the salted egg popcorn for Chinese New Year," he added.

Editor's note: The trip to World of Frozen was hosted by Disney. At no stage does the host organization has a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

