Fast food restaurant marks 5th year with sisig burger, fries

MANILA, Philippines — Fast food restaurant Shake Shack is marking its fifth year in the Philippines with a limited-time menu inspired by Sisig.

Since opening its first Philippine branch in Bonifacio Global City back in 2019, the fast food chain has opened six other locations around Metro Manila and even expanded its menu offerings catered to Filipino customers.

Joining the fray for a limited time are Crackle Shack Burger and the Crackle Shack Fries, both of them only available until July 10.

The Crackle Shack Burger is composed of a 100% all-natural Angus beef patty topped with sisig sauce, red onion, green chili, and crispy bagnet chicharon.

The sauce blends the savory, tangy, and slightly spicy flavors of sisig balanced with acidity from calamansi.

Just like the burger, the crinkle-cut Crackle Shack Fries are smothered with red onion, green chili, crispy bagnet chicharon, and the very same sisig sauce.

Also available for a limited time only is the fast food restaurant's Guava Lemonade, blended with sweet guava puree, and the country-exclusive Uuube-by Baby Concrete — vanilla frozen custard blended with ube, coconut cream, ube cookie, macapuno, sago pearls, crispy pinipig, and leche flan.

Shake Shack is set to open its eighth Philippine location at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 for departing passengers.

