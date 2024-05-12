LIST: Staycations, buffet spreads, exclusive menus for Mother's Day 2024

MANILA, Philippines — The world celebrates Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May every year to honor a special woman. A woman who has dedicated her life and times to the welfare of her family.

When she used to focus her energies on the home front, she is now forced by circumstance to also work for a living while at the same time keeping house and taking care of the family without compromise. A woman every family has been blessed with — Mother.

It’s the perfect time to recognize the important role that she plays in the family and to pamper her with special treats.

Here are some treats that mothers may appreciate this special day:

Gringo's Louisiana Shrimp Platter

Shrimps and Beef ribs platters

Gringo Chicken and Ribs treats not just moms but also dads to a delightful meal this Mother’s Day, even as it introduces two new dishes.

First is the Louisiana Shrimp Platter, which features succulent and spiced shrimps, served alongside tender marble potatoes, buttery corn, and flavorful sausage. The spiced grilled flavor and Louisiana barbecue sauce elevates every bite.



For those craving some smoky goodness, there’s the BBQ Beef Ribs Platter. Slow-cooked to perfection and smoke-grilled, these tender beef ribs are generously glazed with barbecue sauce. They are served with crispy fries, Cajun shrimp in barbecue sauce, and accompanied by comeback sauce and soy sauce, creating a delightful combination of flavors for diners to enjoy.



Gringo Chicken and Ribs has branches across Metro Manila and select provinces, including Ayala Malls Feliz, Bonifacio Global City, Dela Rosa St., Festival Mall, Greenhills, SM Mall of Asia Arena, SM Fairview, SM Manila, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA and SM Sucat. Provincial branches include SM Baguio, SM Dasmarinas, SM Legazpi, SM Marilao and SM Sta. Rosa.



For those looking to enjoy these dishes at home or the office, Gringo offers external catering, bulk orders and delivery services through the official website Gringo.ph, or via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Kitchen specials

Celebrate the cherished bonds of family with Tatatito Home Kitchen's exclusive menu for Mother's and Father's Day. Its limited-time selections showcase the essence of Filipino culinary traditions, infused with modern flair.

Delight in a perfectly seared salmon with olives, tomatoes and aromatic spices, all coated in tamarind-infused brown butter sauce. Then there’s no missing out on their prawns, tomatoes and salted egg mixed with a hint of tamarind, served in fragrant bamboo rice.

Tatatito Home Kitchen is located on the ground floor of the OPL Building, 100 Don Carlos Palanca Street, Legaspi Village, Makati City. For inquiries, customers can call 0917-862-4000. Delivery services are also available in select locations through GrabFood and FoodPanda.

Marco Polo Ortigas offers a lavish spread of delightful Cantonese dishes at Lung Hin

In honor of the 'Queen' of the home

At Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, a grand celebration awaits in honor of the queen of the home. Award-winning Lung Hin has created a mouthwatering 10-dish Lauriat feast fit for royalty.

Groups of five and 10 will enjoy a heartwarming, authentic Cantonese banquet the whole family can savor, including succulent Braised Slipper Lobster with Porcini Mushroom Sauce, Deep-Fried Beef Brisket with Sweet and Chili Sauce, Steamed Black Grouper, Parma Ham and Shitake Mushroom in Premium Oyster Sauce, and the best-selling Baked Macau Egg Tart for dessert.

On Sunday, May 12, a buffet lunch or dinner awaits at the hotel's all-day dining restaurant, Cucina, as it showcases Asia's best dishes.

Regional favorites, including Thailand's Pad Thai, Singapore's Laksa, Indonesia's Chicken Satay with Peanut Butter Sauce, Vietnam's Rau Muong Xao Toi, China's Suckling Pig, and India's Lamb Rogonjosh take center stage. Appetizers and salads, newly baked bread and delicious charcuterie, fresh seafood on ice, a Japanese sushi and sashimi station, a noodles station, premium meat carvings and a dessert spread complete the culinary experience.

Cafe Pronto offers a delicate cake that speaks volume of maternal love in Mom's Everlasting Velvet Cake, a six-inch delicious, moist red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting.

Hip and cool mommies will find the perfect sips at Connect Lounge, including the flirty Vodka and Grenadine Momtini, or the vivacious Tequila, triple sec and lemon juice concoction Momgarita. Both cocktails are dressed for the occasion in decadent red.

Pamper Mom with a two-night stay experience, and let her be welcomed with a round of cocktails at Vu's Sky Bar or the Connect Lounge. Chocolates add a special touch to her turn-down service each night, following a meal of international favorites at Cucina or Lung Hin, at 25% off. For room reservations, call (+632) 7720-7777.

Richmonde Cafe's Mother's Day Lunch Buffet

Going all out for mom

If mom’s always on the go, then she would appreciate a fun and quick city break at Richmonde Hotel Ortigas! Let her pick any day in May to have a staycation with the fam and she’ll get a petite Mother’s Day Cake, a Richmonde neck pillow, Sampaguita smoothies good for two, 15% discount on in-room massage services, and complimentary use of the heated indoor pool. Rates start at P4,200 nett (room only) and P5,200 nett (with breakfast buffet for two) and are valid until May 31, 2024.

Richmonde Café goes all out on May 12 as it serves up a feast for Mom at the Mother’s Day Lunch Buffet happening from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It offers an international spread, including sushi and sashimi, balsamic roast chicken, pork ribs barbecue, seafood thermidor, US prime rib, and a lot more appetizers and entrées.

Not to be missed is the pasta and pizza station, where diners can choose their sauces, noodles, toppings and ingredients and have these cooked by the chefs a la minute. An array of breads, salads and desserts complete the menu. The buffet is priced at P1,785 nett, inclusive of one round of Mimosa, and coffee or tea, plus a token for mom. Children aged six to 12 years old get 50% discount and those five years and below eat for free.

Quiet time for mama

When mom wants to have exhilarating summer fun with the kids but also some quiet time for herself, give her the best of both worlds with Eastwood Richmonde’s Mother’s Day Summer Lovin’ Deal.

Take advantage of the hotel’s direct access to Eastwood Mall, where the whole family can explore indoor recreation like playtime at SuperPark and Artboom. As soon as exhaustion kicks in, conveniently return to the hotel’s comfortable rooms in just a few steps.

Have a summer staycation as the family celebrate Mother’s Day and enjoy breakfast buffet for two adults and two children five years old and below, welcome drinks for two at Eastwood Café+Bar (with a choice of coffee, tea, or iced tea), 20% off on food and beverage orders, use of the gym and swimming pool, and, just for mom, an in-room body massage, all for P5,800 nett.

Eastwood Café+Bar brings a Feast from the Sea for mom on Mother’s Day with a curated menu of exquisite seafood favorites and a meat carving. Included in the buffet spread are garlic butter prawns, sweet & sour crabs, steamed maya-maya, baked seabass in thermidor sauce, sushi and sashimi, and tender roast beef.

This Mother’s Day Buffet is available for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for P1,799 nett, inclusive of bottomless iced tea and coffee or tea. Children 6 to 12 years old get 50% off, while those aged five and below are free. Mom also gets to dine for free with the 4+1 Deal where she, if accompanied by four persons paying full price, gets to eat for free!

Treats in Iloilo

Good news for moms in Iloilo: Richmonde Hotel Iloilo offers a staycation package with its Wow Mom Mother’s Day Room Packages.

Give her some pampering with the Wonders of Wellness Room Package that includes accommodations in a spacious and well-appointed room, a choice of Moroccan full body massage, aromatherapy, Ventosa, head and back massage or head and foot massage for mom, 10% discount on additional massage and wellness services, and use of the hotel’s gym and pool.

A filling breakfast buffet for two at The Granary, a serving good for two of the hotel’s signature All Day Treats (consisting of an assortment of sweet and savory Ilonggo delicacies with a twist) plus coffee, hot chocolate or hot tea, are also part of the package. Rates start at P7,275 nett.

Other packages are also available, so with a dinner buffet at The Granary.

