^

Food and Leisure

UNESCO recognizes Iloilo City as Creative City of Gastronomy

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 2, 2023 | 11:05am
UNESCO recognizes Iloilo City as Creative City of Gastronomy
The Museum of Philippine Economic History in Iloilo City.
Photo courtesy of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has included Iloilo City in its expanding Creative Cities Network.

In celebration of World Cities Day last October 31, 55 cities, including Iloilo City, joined the Network, which now stands at 350 member-cities in over a hundred countries.

The 55 cities were "acknowledged for their strong commitment to harnessing culture and creativity as part of their development strategies and displaying innovative practices in human-centered urban planning."

All Network members are expected to cooperate with one another to strengthen resilience against climate change, rising inequality and rapid urbanization.

Iloilo City was recognized as a Creative City of Gastronomy, a first for the Philippines.

City mayor Jerry Treñas shared in a statement his pride in Iloilo City's newest recognition, calling it a "result of teamwork of hardworking city officials, employees and consultants."

Related: Iloilo City seen as Philippines top tourist destination

Other creative fields are crafts and folk art, design, film, literature, media arts and music.

Some familiar cities in the new additions include Brazil's Rio de Janeiro and New York's Buffalo City. Other cities cited were Hobart in Australia for literature, the Nepalese capital Kathmandu for film, Toulouse in France for music, Spain's Valencia for design, and Caen in France and Morocco's Casablanca for media arts.

France's Lyon, a Creative City of Music since 2008, requested and was granted to change its creative field to literature.

"The cities in our Creative Cities Network are leading the way when it comes to enhancing access to culture and galvanizing the power of creativity for urban resilience and development," said UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay in a statement.

In 2017, Baguio City was named a Creative City of Craft and Folk Art, and two years later, Cebu City was recognized as a Creative City of Design.

RELATED: Iloilo City’s urban development project wins award

vuukle comment

CREATIVE CITIES NETWORK

ILOILO CITY

UNESCO

UNESCO CREATIVE CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Food-and-beer pairing: Seafood Spaghetti for lagers
4 days ago

Food-and-beer pairing: Seafood Spaghetti for lagers

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
Here is the recipe for Seafood Spaghetti that is perfect for lagers:
Food and Leisure
fbtw
LIST: Best dishes to pair with beer
4 days ago

LIST: Best dishes to pair with beer

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
Enhance your drinking experience with these delectable dishes that go well with your choice of beer.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Ode to a favorite protein: Celebrating the versatility of eggs
5 days ago

Ode to a favorite protein: Celebrating the versatility of eggs

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
A source of protein, contain all the amino acids that the body needs. Their nutrient content includes vitamins A, B vitamins...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Silkworms, crickets pleased palates at Mango Tree&rsquo;s Chiang Mai menu launch
9 days ago

Silkworms, crickets pleased palates at Mango Tree’s Chiang Mai menu launch

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 9 days ago
“Hakuna Matata”
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Cheapest Michelin-starred meal now available in new Hawker Chan branch
11 days ago

Cheapest Michelin-starred meal now available in new Hawker Chan branch

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 11 days ago
With the expansion of Araneta City's flagship mall, Gateway Mall 2, to more than 200,000 square meters of retail spaces, diners...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Wolfgang's Steakhouse opens new branch in Gateway 2
11 days ago

Wolfgang's Steakhouse opens new branch in Gateway 2

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Wolfgang’s Steakhouse opened its newest branch in Gateway 2 at the Araneta Center in Quezon City. 
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with