How to do a profitable business ‘without employees’
MANILA, Philippines — Here’s an innovative approach to e-business that eliminates the need for employees.
NEXT BASKET offers a developed business-without-employees model, from which many entrepreneurs are already profiting. You don’t need any previous e-commerce experience to join in.
Just find products good to be sold online with a markup of over 40%. The business plan is very simple: If you have a margin of 45%, 10% will go to advertising, 5% will be other costs, 10% will be for NEXT BASKET and 20% will be left for you.
What you get with NEXT BASKET’s business-without-employees model:
- Ready-made online store. It will build your online store with all necessary features and a customized design.
- Fulfillment warehouse. Store your products in our warehouse, where the team takes care of everything from storage to delivery.
- Marketing services. It provides comprehensive digital marketing to increase sales.
- Commercial services. It will draw up a sales strategy, manage a call center and product processing.
How does the business-without-employees model work:
- Building an online store. NEXT BASKET builds your online store.
- Strategy. It develops your sales and marketing strategy.
- Delivery of products. You deliver the products you purchased to NEXT BASKET warehouse.
- Sales. You start selling online.
- Service. The NEXT BASKET team will provide a call center and advertising, support your online store and notify you when you need to restock a product that is running low.
- Price. You will pay a fee of 10% of the sales value.
Advantages:
- No employees. No need to hire and manage staff.
- Reduced cost. Lower office, warehouse and employment costs.
- Flexibility. Scaling the business as needed.
- Expertise. You use the experience of the NEXT BASKET team.
- Peace of mind. You focus on your core skills and NEXT BASKET takes care of the rest.
For more information, visit https://nextbasket.com/ph/nb-360/ or call (+63939)900-1551.
Disclaimer: This branded content is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.
