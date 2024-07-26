^

Business As Usual

How to do a profitable business ‘without employees’

July 26, 2024 | 10:00am
Take advantage of reduced cost, flexibility, expertise and peace of mind.

MANILA, Philippines — Here’s an innovative approach to e-business that eliminates the need for employees.

NEXT BASKET offers a developed business-without-employees model, from which many entrepreneurs are already profiting. You don’t need any previous e-commerce experience to join in.

Just find products good to be sold online with a markup of over 40%. The business plan is very simple: If you have a margin of 45%, 10% will go to advertising, 5% will be other costs, 10% will be for NEXT BASKET and 20% will be left for you.

What you get with NEXT BASKET’s business-without-employees model:

  • Ready-made online store. It will build your online store with all necessary features and a customized design.
     
  • Fulfillment warehouse. Store your products in our warehouse, where the team takes care of everything from storage to delivery.
     
  • Marketing services. It provides comprehensive digital marketing to increase sales.
     
  • Commercial services. It will draw up a sales strategy, manage a call center and product processing.

How does the business-without-employees model work:

  • Building an online store. NEXT BASKET builds your online store.
     
  • Strategy. It develops your sales and marketing strategy.
     
  • Delivery of products. You deliver the products you purchased to NEXT BASKET warehouse.
     
  • Sales. You start selling online.
     
  • Service. The NEXT BASKET team will provide a call center and advertising, support your online store and notify you when you need to restock a product that is running low.
     
  • Price. You will pay a fee of 10% of the sales value.

Advantages:

  • No employees. No need to hire and manage staff.
     
  • Reduced cost.  Lower office, warehouse and employment costs.
     
  • Flexibility. Scaling the business as needed.
     
  • Expertise. You use the experience of the NEXT BASKET team.
     
  • Peace of mind. You focus on your core skills and NEXT BASKET takes care of the rest.

 

For more information, visit https://nextbasket.com/ph/nb-360/ or call (+63939)900-1551.

Disclaimer: This branded content is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.

 

