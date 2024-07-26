Palawan Group of Companies sweeps awards at ABF Fintech and Retail Awards 2024 for championing financial inclusion

Palawan Group of Companies’ executives receiving the Financial Inclusion and New Fintech Product Awards at the Asian Banking and Finance (ABF) Fintech Awards. (From left) Browne Communications business development director Amby Molina, Palawan Group of Companies Enterprise marketing head for remittance and auxiliary services Bernard Kaibigan, Bain and Co. Financial Services partner and ABF Awards panel member Alessandro Magarini Montenero, PalawanPay president and CEO Third Librea and Browne Communications managing partner Laarni Reyes.

MANILA, Philippines — Pawnshop and remittance company Palawan Group of Companies achieved remarkable success at the recent Asian Banking and Finance (ABF) Fintech and Retail Banking Awards. The company was honored with three prestigious awards: the Financial Inclusion Award and the New Fintech Product Award for PalawanPay at the ABF Fintech Awards, and the Finance Company Inclusion of the Year at the Retail Banking Awards. These accolades underscore Palawan Group's dedication to financial inclusion and innovation.

The ABF Retail Banking and Fintech Awards are the foremost recognition program for Asia's banking and finance industry. These awards celebrate top performers for their innovative solutions, breakthroughs, dedication and exceptional customer service, which have redefined industry standards.

The ceremony was held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore on July 4, gathering over 100 banks, finance and fintech companies, along with 400 C-Level executives and senior finance and banking officers from across Asia.

PalawanPay president and CEO Third Librea and head of enterprise marketing for remittance and auxillary services Bernard Kaibigan, along with their PR agency, Browne Communications, represented by managing partner Laarni Reyes and business development director Amby Molina, received the awards.

Entries for the awards were rigorously evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges, including EY ASEAN regional managing partner Liew Nam Soon, Bain and Co.’s financial services partner Alessandro Magarini Montenero, PwC Southeast Asia Financial Services Strategy and Operations partner Mansi Singh and Deloitte Southeast Asia Audit and Assurance partner and CFO program leader Ho Kok Yong.

Palawan Group’s commitment to financial inclusion is evident through its extensive reach. Its one-stop money shop, Palawan Pera Express Padala, now boasts over 10,000 outlets nationwide, reaching even the most remote areas. This service ensures secure and affordable domestic and international remittances. PalawanPay has also accelerated financial inclusion, bringing over 19 million customers into the fold within two years.

A standout among Palawan Group’s accolades is the New Fintech Product Award, bestowed upon PalawanPay, the country’s fastest-growing e-wallet app. It was lauded for its seamless fund transfers, efficient bill payments, quick e-loading and reliable integrated QRPH scan-to-pay feature.

The app also facilitates international remittance, online pawn renewal and microinsurance services, all accessible at the customers’ fingertips, empowering users with 24/7 financial management capabilities.

The PalawanPay app is also 100% Gawa ng Pinoy, Para sa Pinoy (made by Filipinos for Filipinos), showcasing Palawan Group’s pride in Filipinos’ capabilities and desire to help Filipinos everywhere.

“We are honored to receive these prestigious awards from the ABF Fintech and Retail Awards 2024. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to financial inclusion and innovation. At Palawan Group, we strive to empower every Filipino with accessible and reliable financial solutions, and through PalawanPay, our digital e-wallet, we demonstrate ongoing innovation driven by our goal of advancing financial inclusivity,” Librea said.

“Receiving the Finance Company Inclusion of the Year Award from the ABF Retail Awards 2024 is a significant honor for us at Palawan Group of Companies. This accolade reaffirms our mission to enhance Filipinos’ lives and livelihoods, especially in the unbanked and underbanked sectors. We are dedicated to fostering financial inclusivity across the country and delivering relevant solutions to make Filipino lives easier and financially better,” Kaibigan expressed.

Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Express Pera Padala, Palawan ProtekTODO and PalawanPay are supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. For more information, go to Palawan Pawnshop and PalawanPay websites.

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by Palawan Group of Companies. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.