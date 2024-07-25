Singlife Philippines launches free accident insurance promo for GCash users

GCash users can receive three months of free accident insurance by getting a personalized quote of Singlife’s Cash for Goals plan through GInsure.

MANILA, Philippines — Digital life insurance provider Singlife Philippines continues to promote financial independence with a new promo encouraging Filipinos to manage financial goals while enhancing protection.

A better way to achieve your goals

Starting July 25, fully verified GCash users can receive three months of free accident insurance by getting a personalized quote of Singlife’s Cash for Goals plan through GInsure.

Customers will automatically receive the free accident insurance policy, which they can view and manage through GInsure in the GCash app. The policy provides insurance coverage of P100,000 in case of disability or death due to accidents.

Cash for Goals is ranked by Moneymax as the best variable unit-linked (VUL) insurance product in the Philippines. It gives customers investment options starting at P500 per month with no opening fees, helping them easily begin and carry on with their investment journey through diversified and professionally managed funds with higher growth potential.

In addition, the plan also offers life insurance coverage equivalent to 125% of all premiums paid, providing financial protection in case customers are faced with unforeseen events. Customers can also top up, pause or end their investments without any penalties, giving them more control over their finances.

Best of all, customers can conveniently purchase and manage their Cash for Goals plan through their mobile devices anytime, anywhere, without the need to go through anyone for processing.

Lester Cruz, CEO of Singlife Philippines, says, “We are committed to empowering customers to achieve their financial aspirations. With Singlife Philippines, starting one’s investment journey and committing to it has never been easier or faster. Our new campaign offers not just a boost of free accident insurance but a real path towards financial growth with Cash for Goals. This initiative reflects our dedication to helping people secure a better and more financially confident future.”

“I encourage everyone, regardless of what their financial goals are, to go to GInsure now to learn how Cash for Goals can help them reach their goal faster and take advantage of this special offer,” Cruz says.

Making protection accessible and rewarding

To avail of this promo, customers need to go to GInsure in GCash, click on Goals, then click on Cash for Goals.

Here, they can learn more about how the product works and get a personalized quote for the goal they specify. Customers who get a quote will get three months of free accident insurance. This offer is only valid until October 25.

To learn more about Singlife Philippines, visit www.singlife.com.ph or through the following social media channels: Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

