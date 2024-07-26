'Studio-level portraits': HONOR unlocks AI Portrait Master HONOR 200 starting at P24,999

Starting at P24,999, you can now pre-order HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Pro from July 17 to 26 to get free JBL Soundgear Frames worth P9,499!

MANILA, Philippines — Global technology brand HONOR Philippines today announced the launch of the new HONOR 200 Series, an accessible flagship lineup that delivers flagship-level performance and unparalleled AI portrait photography experience.

“With an unwavering commitment to innovation and unlocking new possibilities in smartphone photography, the HONOR 200 Series product team has collaborated with Studio Harcourt, a legendary Parisian portrait photography house, to co-engineer the HONOR AI Portrait Engine. By combining Studio Harcourt’s expertise and HONOR’s cutting-edge platform-level AI capabilities, the HONOR 200 enables users to unlock studio-level portrait photography on smartphones,” said Stephen Cheng, vice president of HONOR Philippines.

Unlocking the mastery of Studio Harcourt portrait photography on smartphones

Recognizing the most important tools in portrait photography are light and shadow, and the HONOR 200 Pro has been equipped with advanced hardware and meticulously co-engineered AI-powered software that recognizes even the most subtle nuances of lighting.

The HONOR 200 Pro features a 50MP Portrait Main Camera with a Super Dynamic H9000 Sensor, enabling users to capture compelling images with the perfect balance of light and shadows in even challenging lighting scenarios.

With support for 4-in-1 pixel binning technology with a pixel size of 2.4μm, users can capture intricate details in their images even in low light scenarios. Additionally, the HONOR 200 Pro features a 50MP Portrait Telephoto Camera and a customized telephoto sensor from Sony, the HONOR 200 Pro provides better light sensing capabilities, ensuring clear and faithful captures of distant objects with exceptional details.

The HONOR 200 Pro takes portrait photography to new heights with the powerful AI-enhanced HONOR AI Portrait Engine.

With a rich history of photographing legends from Roger Federer to the esteemed Queen Rania of Jordan, Studio Harcourt is synonymous with timeless portraits that showcase a symphony of visual storytelling through the skillful use of light and shadows.

In collaboration with Studio Harcourt, the HONOR AI Portrait Engine distilled Studio Harcourt’s craftsmanship and understanding of shadow and light expression, empowering users to capture unique, distinctive portraits on their smartphones effortlessly.

The mutual ideation process involved an extensive exploration by more than 20 Studio Harcourt and HONOR imaging experts over 400 days. The team analyzed over 1,000 scenarios and millions of datasets, ensuring Studio Harcourt's classic essence can be captured on smartphones.

In addition, the triple 50MP Portrait Camera incorporates an upgraded HONOR RAW Domain Algorithm, producing well-balanced portraits that manage exposure in bright areas while preserving intricate details in darker lighting scenarios.

Innovative Eye Comfort Display for extended immersion

Adhering to its commitment to human-centric innovations, the HONOR 200 Pro features 3840Hz Risk-free Dimming1, as verified by the TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Display Certification and the TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification.

To ensure extended eye comfort, the HONOR 200 Series also features Natural Tone 2.0, which optimizes the display color temperature gradient based on ambient light, and an AI Circadian Night Display that leverages AI to intelligently adjust the color temperature of the screen to regulate blue light and transition to a melatonin boosting setting at night to improve sleep quality based on users’ sleep cycle.

Furthermore, the HONOR 200 Series supports Adaptive Dimming, which adjusts screen brightness based on external light input and the application use, ensuring a more comfortable viewing experience. With the 1.5K Quad-curved Floating Display2 and a peak HDR brightness of 4000 nits3, the HONOR 200 Series allows users to enjoy excellent visibility even in the most challenging scenarios such as direct sunlight.

Enhanced hardware performance for seamless connectivity

The HONOR 200 Pro is packed with a large 5200mAh4 Silicon-carbon battery that enables up to 61 hours of continuous music streaming on a single charge.

To maximize user productivity, the HONOR 200 Pro features powerful supercharge capabilities. With lightning-fast 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge6 and 66W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge7, users can charge their device fully in only 41 minutes, making it the ideal device for busy users who are always on the go.

The HONOR 200 Pro also provides an impressive 12GB memory and large 512GB storage drive, which allows users to store and access their data without limitations, guaranteeing a seamless and hassle-free experience.

Equipped with the robust Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the HONOR 200 Pro achieves a CPU clock speed of up to 3GHz, guaranteeing seamless graphics rendering and real-time responsiveness. Featuring MagicOS 8.0, the HONOR 200 Pro offers an intelligent user experience enriched with a range of AI-powered smart functionalities.

MagicOS 8.0 also offers flagship features such as Magic Portal, Magic Capsule and Magic Ring on the HONOR 200 Pro that streamline user digital interactions.

Pricing and availability

Get your hands on the AI Portrait Master! HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Pro are now available for pre-order priced at P24,999 and P29,999, respectively, with FREE JBL Soundgear Frames worth P9,499.

