All-rounder smartphone with impressive camera capabilities: vivo Y100 starts at P10,999

This latest smartphone from vivo’s Y Series was designed to empower go-getters to master their dynamic routines. Its 80W fast-charging technology lets users power up to 80% battery in just 30 minutes. Plus, it boasts a photochromic body design to complement users’ fashion versatility!

MANILA, Philippines — For city dwellers leading a high-speed lifestyle, time is considered a valuable commodity. While it is truly vibrant and exciting, urban living is not without its challenges, as many people find themselves juggling many tasks at a time.

The majority of the hustling Millennials and Gen Z navigating the city life are avidly seeking gadgets that will make their lives easier to maximize their efficiency and manage their busy schedules.

The answer: the vivo Y100.

By leveraging the cutting-edge technology of vivo Y100, Millennials and Gen Z alike can optimize their productivity, stay on top of trends and maintain a competitive edge in their professional and personal lives.

Since its launch, the feature-packed vivo Y100 has shown its strong impact on the lives of people living in the fast lane, allowing them to thrive in their everyday mission to take on the real world and explore all the things being an adult has to offer.

While the vivo Y100 is well-known for its supreme battery and color-changing design, it offers even more.

The kicker? It also comes with a 50MP rear camera, 8MP selfie camera, 2MP bokeh and Flicker Sensor, made for the high-energy, tech-savvy lifestyle.

Want proof? Scroll ahead to see tack-sharp photos taken with the vivo Y100!

Breakfast in HD

Goal-driven adults need a good breakfast before they work on their tasks at full throttle!

This croissant was served fresh, with its layers and flakes perfectly captured in crisp detail by vivo Y100’s 50MP rear camera.

Bloom in Portrait mode

Many Millennials and Gen Z channel their creative energy into capturing artistic moments through nature photography, beyond their hustle at work.

For shutterbugs at any skill level, a smartphone featuring an exceptional camera system like the vivo Y100 is a catalyst for passion and creativity.

When using its Portrait mode, the subject becomes the focal point while the background is softly blurred.

Case in point: Every intricate detail of the flower was vividly captured and accentuated.

Human in focus

Love snapping shots of friends or even random strangers? No problem! The vivo Y100 excels at human portrait and selfie photography.

For a more artistic touch, maximize the portrait mode of this smartphone’s camera to create a pleasing separation between the subject and the background. Also, take advantage of different styles like Vintage film, French impressions, and Flash portrait as well as bokeh effects in hearts, stars, etc.

Get the vivo Y100 with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage now starting at Php 10,999 at vivo website, Shopee, TikTok, and Lazada or at any concept store or kiosk nationwide.

