Hot weather cooler: Ways to enjoy dragon fruit to the fullest

Dragon fruit can be eaten alone or made into a smoothie.

MANILA, Philippines — Wondering how to eat and enjoy dragon fruit to its fullest?

Given its shape and tough, dragon scale-like texture, the dragon fruit can be a little tricky to handle.

Fresh fruit salad

The easiest and most fun way to enjoy it is to just slice it in half, scoop out the flesh and put it straight into your mouth. Or, after slicing it in half, you can just peel off the skin, which will easily come off at this point, and then cut the flesh into slices or cubes and enjoy with a little cold cream or yogurt. You can also mix it with other sliced or cubed fruits, yogurt, or cream.

Dragon Fruit and Pineapple Smoothie

But then again, if you want to make a smoothie out of it, one of the best fresh fruits that you can pair it with is pineapple.

Peel and slice both fruits into wedges. Combine equal amounts of dragon fruit and pineapple into a blender, or you can adjust the amount of fruits depending on your personal preference.

Add 1/4 to 1/2 cup orange juice or water. Add some ice cubes, preferably shaved ice, and blend away.

You can make other variants of smoothies by combining dragon fruit with either banana, mango or avocado.

