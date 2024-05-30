Things you need to know about Dumaguete's Silvanas

MANILA, Philippines — Dumaguete’s pride, Silvanas, is a frozen cookie sandwich with buttercream filling. It is one of the ultimate "pasalubongs" that can be bought in different malls, even outside the Visayan city.

Philstar.com asked Negros Oriental Gov. Manuel "Chaco" Sagarbarria in one of the hosted dinners after the province's centennial celebration of its capitol. Sagarbarria's family owns San Rival Cakes & Pastries, the known pastry shop in Dumaguete that makes and sells Silvanas.

“All our Silvanas are produced here. We don't have other factories because we are very secretive about our recipe," he said.

Sagarbarria said that he is not involved in running the family business because he is now in politics.

"The business actually started with my grandmother. I am already the second generation involved with the Sans Rival corporation. My sister runs the business now while I'm in politics," he said.

"My grandmother started it that way, with everything home-cooked. The recipe for the original Sans Rival from decades ago is exactly the same recipe we use now, so everything tastes and feels homemade with her original recipes,” he added.

The 37-year-old governor said that their popular product can now be bought in the United States.

"Silvanas, on the other hand, are our core product, which has become popular all over the Philippines and even globally. We have cousins in California who are now manufacturing them there,” he said.

"So the business grew from a very small store to what it is now — a major corporation in Negros Oriental,” he added.

Last 2021, the pastry shop added ube, pandan and strawberry to their original butter and chocolate menu.

RELATED: 8 Filipino dishes among TasteAtlas' '100 Best Pork Dishes'