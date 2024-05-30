SM Supermalls holds its first-ever Pride Run

SM Supermalls is working with RunRio to mount the first-ever Pride Run 2024 during the early morning of June 22 at SM by the Bay, SM MOA Complex.

MANILA, Philippines — When was the last time you joined a run where the winners would strut down a catwalk during the evening’s awarding ceremony? A run where rainbow confetti and drummers would herald the start of the early morning run? Or a run where there’s also a Best in Costume prize? That kind of fun during an official run is all happening this Pride Month!

SM Supermalls is working with RunRio to mount the first-ever Pride Run 2024 during the early morning of June 22 at SM by the Bay, SM MOA Complex. This is a testament to SM Supermalls’ commitment to inclusivity and championing its malls as safe spaces—for women, children and the LGBTQIA+ community.

To promote equality and acceptance, the big SM Supermalls idea was to mount fun, health-oriented activities and events. The Pride Run invites members of LGBTQIA+ community, their families and allies, their friends, and casual to serious runners to participate in the 3k, 5k and 10k runs.

With RunRio organizing the run, you know it will be professionally organized. Each runner will receive a Pride Run singlet, a race bib and a timing chip. There are finisher’s medals specially designed for this maiden event. And if you’re physically unable to join the run, but want to support the cause, there’s a virtual run that you can participate in.

During the evening’s awarding ceremonies, queer artists and drag queens will provide top notch music and entertainment, and it’s a guarantee that this awarding event will break out into a wonderful party.

Pride Run 2024 is also being supported by DigiPlus Interactive Corp., through ArenaPlus and BingoPlus Foundation, in their efforts to provide accessible healthcare to various communities. Additional event partners include LoveYourselfPH, Pantay Inc. and Metro Manila Pride Organization.

It’s all about inclusivity and the idea of safe spaces where one can express oneself without fear. This has always been something that SM Supermalls espouses and champions, and if this can be reinforced in a fun way, so much the better.

Let’s show our support and sign up for this Pride Run 2024 at https://bit.ly/runriopriderun2024.

To know more about the latest SM Supermalls’ happenings, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.

Editor's Note: This is a press release from SM Supermalls. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.