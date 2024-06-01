Da Nang is 3rd Vietnamese city included in Michelin Guide

MANILA, Philippines — Michelin recently announced that the Michelin Guide, which awards up to three stars to restaurants worldwide for excellence, has added the city of Da Nang in Vietnam to its gourmet destination portfolio.

Michelin is actually an international company that designs, manufactures and distributes tires in 175 countries. It publishes a Michelin Guide book regularly to list the best restaurants around the world so people would know what restaurants to visit when they go abroad.

Now that it has been included in the list, Da Nang becomes the third Vietnamese city to see its gastronomic scene included by the guide's inspectors. The other two Vietnamese cities are Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, where the Michelin Guide debuted last year.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, said: "We are absolutely delighted to continue the Michelin Guide's journey in Vietnam. After a bright beginning with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the addition of Da Nang to the Michelin Guide's family is another proof of the vibrancy and quality of Vietnam's culinary scene, as well as of the richness and authenticity of its local food culture. Our inspectors are currently on the field to realize a restaurant selection we will be proud to share in June not only with local gourmets but also international food lovers and travelers."

Impressive variety

Globally acclaimed as a tourist destination, Da Nang is also a destination for food lovers.

As a proud ambassador of Central Vietnamese cuisine, Da Nang has impressed the guide inspectors with the quality and variety of local specialties it has to offer, be it Mì Quong, (Vietnamese noodle dish that originated from Quang Nam Province), Bún Cha Cá (noodle soup made of fish cake, tomato, pineapple, cabbage and bamboo), or famous Bánh Xèo (Vietnamese stuffed rice pancake).

Seafood restaurants, all proposing an abundance of very fresh or live marine creatures, as well as street food delicacies, are not to be missed, and the inspectors have been taking pleasure sitting by the side of the road to enjoy culinary gems, such as a bowl of congee with braised duck.

In addition to these traditional specialties or eateries, Da Nang also offers a lively fine dining scene, shaped by both local chefs making the most of local produce, as well as international chefs, who have fallen in love with the city and thus have brought to it their hometown tastes.

The extension of the Michelin Guide to Vietnam is supported by Vietnam's Sun Group.

The 2024 restaurant selection of the Michelin Guide — Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang — will be announced during one single ceremony, to be hosted in Ho Chi Minh City in June 2024.

