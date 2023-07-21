^

Food and Leisure

Cool down with Blackpink summer coolers, merchandise

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 21, 2023 | 4:02pm
Limited-edition Blackpink Starbucks frappucino and merchandise.
Starbucks

MANILA, Philippines — Blinks can add reusable glass, straw and cup to their growing Blackpink collection as the girl group partnered with Starbucks for a limited-edition Blackpink merchandise and frappucino.

Fans of the South Korean girl group can order the Blackpink Strawberry Choco Cream Frappucino, a drink that is made with strawberry syrup, dark chocolate sauce, oat milk and chocolate curls. The summer cooler is topped with light pink whipped cream and heart-shaped chocolate.

An order of the Blackpink frappe retails at P495 with a limited-edition, reusable Blackpink cup, dome lid and straw. 

Apart from these, the Blackpink Starbucks collection also incldues a doodle mug, tumblers, water bottle, tote bag, apron, keychain and yoga mat. 

The collection will hit select Starbucks stores in the Philippines on July 25. 

The brand's Philippine group earlier teased about the collaboration by uploading a series of videos on their social media featuring Blackpink. 

