Recipe: Easy chicken wings with veggies
MANILA, Philippines — This recipe is a very impressive chicken dish that is easy to prepare because it makes use of Magnolia Chicken Timplados, which are fully marinated and ready to cook.
You just cook stir-fried vegetables on the side, and you have a full meal. Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center show how.
Oriental Wings and Veggie Stir-Fry
Ingredients:
1/4 cup cooking oil
1 pack Magnolia Chicken Timplados Oriental Wings (550 grams)
1 pc. onion, sliced
1 pc. carrot, sliced
1 pc. red bell pepper, sliced
1 can young corn cuts, drained (425 grams)
1 pc. broccoli (300 grams)
1 tbsp. hoisin sauce
1 tbsp. water
Procedure:
1. In a pan, heat oil and fry wings over medium heat until cooked through and golden brown. Set aside.
2. Using the same pan, stir-fry onion, carrots, red bell pepper, young corn and broccoli for about 3 to 5 minutes.
3. Mix hoisin sauce and water until well-blended. Pour sauce over veggies. Add chicken and toss with vegetables until well-coated with sauce.
*Makes 4 servings.