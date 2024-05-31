fresh no ads
Recipe: Easy chicken wings with veggies
Recipe: Easy chicken wings with veggies

Dolly Dy-Zulueta
May 31, 2024 | 6:18pm
Recipe: Easy chicken wings with veggies
Oriental Wings and Veggie Stir-fry
MANILA, Philippines — This recipe is a very impressive chicken dish that is easy to prepare because it makes use of Magnolia Chicken Timplados, which are fully marinated and ready to cook.

You just cook stir-fried vegetables on the side, and you have a full meal. Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center show how.

Oriental Wings and Veggie Stir-Fry

Ingredients:

1/4 cup cooking oil

1 pack Magnolia Chicken Timplados Oriental Wings (550 grams)

1 pc. onion, sliced

1 pc. carrot, sliced

1 pc. red bell pepper, sliced

1 can young corn cuts, drained (425 grams)

1 pc. broccoli (300 grams)

1 tbsp. hoisin sauce

1 tbsp. water

Procedure: 

1. In a pan, heat oil and fry wings over medium heat until cooked through and golden brown. Set aside.

2. Using the same pan, stir-fry onion, carrots, red bell pepper, young corn and broccoli for about 3 to 5 minutes.

3. Mix hoisin sauce and water until well-blended. Pour sauce over veggies. Add chicken and toss with vegetables until well-coated with sauce.

*Makes 4 servings.

