Recipe: Simple yet satisfying Shrimp Okoy
MANILA, Philippines — This Father's Day, serve dad a healthier yet delicious treat that is a homegrown Filipino dish.
Shrimp Okoy can be a breakfast fare, snack, or main dish to go with freshly cooked rice or sinangag (garlic rice), a nostalgic dish for most, including dads.
This is definitely true for actor-turned-politician Richard Gomez, who is a father himself. Despite his busy schedule as a personality and a representative of the 4th district of Leyte, Richard likes to cook fresh batches of Shrimp Okoy whenever he has free time at home.
His version is a hearty okoy generously stuffed with squash, bean sprouts and shrimp. It is perfect for those looking for comfort food with a crunch.
Richard Gomez's Shrimp Okoy
INGREDIENTS:
For the batter:
Flour
Cornstarch
Egg
Garlic powder
Salt and pepper to taste
Paprika or achuete powder
Water
Squash, julienned
Beansprouts
Small shrimps
Doña Elena Pomace Olive Oil
For the dip:
Vinegar
Soy sauce
Ground black pepper
Red chilies, sliced
Doña Elena Extra Virgin Olive Oil
PROCEDURE:
1. Prepare the batter for the okoy. Combine flour, cornstarch, beaten egg, garlic powder, salt, pepper, paprika or achuete for color, and just enough water. Mix well.
2. Layer the squash, bean sprouts and shrimps.
3. Drop individual pieces of the flat, thin round mounds of shrimp cake into the hot oil. Cook until golden. Flip and cook the other side until golden brown.
4. Remove and drain off excess oil on strainer or paper towel.
5. Serve with dip. Combine ingredients, mix well and drizzle with olive oil.
