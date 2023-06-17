Recipe: Simple yet satisfying Shrimp Okoy

MANILA, Philippines — This Father's Day, serve dad a healthier yet delicious treat that is a homegrown Filipino dish.

Shrimp Okoy can be a breakfast fare, snack, or main dish to go with freshly cooked rice or sinangag (garlic rice), a nostalgic dish for most, including dads.

This is definitely true for actor-turned-politician Richard Gomez, who is a father himself. Despite his busy schedule as a personality and a representative of the 4th district of Leyte, Richard likes to cook fresh batches of Shrimp Okoy whenever he has free time at home.

His version is a hearty okoy generously stuffed with squash, bean sprouts and shrimp. It is perfect for those looking for comfort food with a crunch.

Richard Gomez's Shrimp Okoy

INGREDIENTS:

For the batter:

Flour

Cornstarch

Egg

Garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Paprika or achuete powder

Water

Squash, julienned

Beansprouts

Small shrimps

Doña Elena Pomace Olive Oil

For the dip:

Vinegar

Soy sauce

Ground black pepper

Red chilies, sliced

Doña Elena Extra Virgin Olive Oil

PROCEDURE:

1. Prepare the batter for the okoy. Combine flour, cornstarch, beaten egg, garlic powder, salt, pepper, paprika or achuete for color, and just enough water. Mix well.

2. Layer the squash, bean sprouts and shrimps.

3. Drop individual pieces of the flat, thin round mounds of shrimp cake into the hot oil. Cook until golden. Flip and cook the other side until golden brown.

4. Remove and drain off excess oil on strainer or paper towel.

5. Serve with dip. Combine ingredients, mix well and drizzle with olive oil.

