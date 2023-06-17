^

Special treats for dad on Father's Day

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
June 17, 2023 | 4:22pm
Special treats for dad on Father's Day
Brotzeit's German sausages and sides as a Father's Day treat this Sunday.
Brotzeit / Released

MANILA, Philippines —The third Sunday of June is Father’s Day, and it happens to be this Sunday, June 18.

So, are you ready to surprise your Dad with some special treats he truly deserves?

Here are a few of the Father’s Day promotions that are taking place this Sunday.

All-meat goodness

Prost! (Cheers!) At German restaurant Brotzeit, it is like a Father’s Day celebration every day with its German craft beers, sausages and sides, cheeses, pretzels, breads, pork knuckles, mixed with the company of family and friends, laughter and joyous celebration.

Family friendly, with kids’ meals and lots of desserts, as well as flatbreads, salads and authentic Bavarian cuisine that moms approve of, it is the perfect place to bring Dad on Father’s Day.

Brotzeit locations are Alabang West Parade and Shangri-La The Fort. 

Mimi & Bros' Dad Box
Dolly Dy-Zulueta

Box full of surprises

Mimi & Bros has a special offer for dads called the "Dad Box." It is an all-meat feast that is available from June 10 to 18, 2023. Priced at P2,100, the box contains meaty celebration dishes such as Pork Ribs, Buffalo Wings, Smoked Sausage, and Mimi & Bros’ signature Fried Chicken in hefty portions, with sweet corn and pickles as sides.  

Mimi & Bros is located at Crossroads BGC, 32nd St., Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. To order or reserve, send a message to m.me/mimiandbros, or Viber (+63) 9457985176.

Boudica Cafe Bar's Italian Sausage Pizza
Dolly Dy-Zulueta

Specializing in Neapolitan pizza

Located at City Golf Plaza along Doña Julia Vargas Ave. in Pasig, Boudica Café Bar specializes in Neapolitan pizzas, which are all 10 inches in diameter.

Neapolitan is a style of pizza that originates from Naples, Italy, and is light and thin. The dough is fermented for at least 48 hours and is rolled out thinly to bring out the fresh natural flavors of the ingredients used. It comes in Margherita, Smoked Bacon, Italian Sausage, Four Cheese, Pear and Walnut, Truffle El Funghi, and Prosciutto & Burratina flavors.

The new restaurant also serves British dishes, including CargoFish’s famous Fish and Chips, which gives diners the power of having cod fish and salmon for their beer-battered fish.

On Father’s Day, dads will get a complimentary cup of coffee for every order of entrée or main course from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. All 500 ml. draught beers will be discounted at 30% from 7 p.m. to 12 midnight.

Dine-in reservations and orders may be coursed through (+63) 9162375668.

Boudica Cafe Bar's Pear and Walnut Pizza
Dolly Dy-Zulueta

RELATED: Father's Day: Richard Gomez shares Beef Broccoli recipe

