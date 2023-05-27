^

Food and Leisure

Las Flores, other Spanish Bistro group restaurants launch La Noche special

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 27, 2023 | 4:09pm
Las Flores, other Spanish Bistro group restaurants launch La Noche special
La Noche by Las Flores
Bistro Group / released

MANILA, Philippines — The Spanish restaurants under the Bistro Group — namely Las Flores, BCN by Las Flores, Tomatito, Rambla and Rumba — are serving special drinks and dishes at particular hours to celebrate "la noche" or the night.

In the case of Las Flores, the restaurant dims the lights and turns up the music towards the end of the night. To accompany the mood, the Bistro Group launched new cocktails and pica-picas under its "La Noche" special menu.

These new handcrafted cocktails include Calimocho (red wine, calamansi, lemon-lime soda), I’m Not Paloma  (tequila, pink grapefruit, citrus, lemon-lime soda), Vermouth & Tonic (sweet vermouth, citrus, tonic), Limoncello Spritz (limoncello, citrus, tonic), Pick Me Up (coffee liquer, citrus, tonic) and Sangria Rosado (white wine, gin, wild berry, Triple Sec, lemon-lime soda).

The new pica-picas are Las Flores' own take on classic bar chows such as Nacho Ibericos, Beef Salpicao, Gambas Orly, and simple yet refined versions of Onion Rings and Chicken Fingers. The highlight of this bunch are the Cheesy Truffle Potatoes, perfect to pair with any drink.

On that note, Las Flores has the La Noche Loca special where all cocktails (not just the new ones) come with a side of either Croquetas Jamon de Iberico or Chorizo, Bombas de la Barceloneta, Salmon y Salmon, Cons de Tartar de Salmon, or Bocadito con Anchoas beginning 9 p.m.

Another special by Las Flores is buying two Tanqueray Gin & Tonics for the price of one, available at all hours.

BCN by Las Flores, Tomatito, Rambla, and Rumba will have the La Noche special where it can be enjoyed al fresco or within the Spanish-inspired interiors of each respective restaurant.

RELATED: Erwan Heussaff, 3 other Filipino chefs receive nods in 2023 James Beard Awards

BISTRO GROUP

LA NOCHE

LAS FLORES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest

EDITORIAL - Another black eye for cops

16 hours ago
There are serious allegations being brought up against five policemen of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Mambaling Police Station.
16 hours ago
Food and Leisure
fbtw

Pagpaburot sa media empire

By Leo Lastimosa | 16 hours ago
34 ka adlaw. Mao na ang gintang sa pagtabang ni House Speaker Martin Romualdez pagpatay sa labing dako nga media network sa nasud.
16 hours ago
Food and Leisure
fbtw

A dog's tale: Heartwarming and tragic

By Ian Manticajon | 16 hours ago
In 2019, my 14-year-old Dalmatian mix dog, Charcoal, passed away from kidney disease and maybe from just getting old. He had been staying at the vet clinic for a while, until it reached a point where there was nothing...
16 hours ago
Food and Leisure
fbtw

Save rainwater!

By Charry Ballescas | 16 hours ago
The strong wind and rain last May 19 and 24 briefly passed but many streets of Metro Cebu were immediately flooded.
16 hours ago
Food and Leisure
fbtw

Limitless love  and our limitations

By Fr. Roy Cimagala | 16 hours ago
That gospel episode where Christ asked Peter three times whether Peter loves him (cfr. Jn 21,15-19) somehow reminds us that love, which is supposed to be limitless and to be given without measure, needs to develop...
16 hours ago
Food and Leisure
fbtw

Overpreparing?

By Annie Perez | 16 hours ago
As soon as weather models showed an approaching super typhoon, it seemed like the whole country was panicking
16 hours ago
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with