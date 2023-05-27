Las Flores, other Spanish Bistro group restaurants launch La Noche special

MANILA, Philippines — The Spanish restaurants under the Bistro Group — namely Las Flores, BCN by Las Flores, Tomatito, Rambla and Rumba — are serving special drinks and dishes at particular hours to celebrate "la noche" or the night.

In the case of Las Flores, the restaurant dims the lights and turns up the music towards the end of the night. To accompany the mood, the Bistro Group launched new cocktails and pica-picas under its "La Noche" special menu.

These new handcrafted cocktails include Calimocho (red wine, calamansi, lemon-lime soda), I’m Not Paloma (tequila, pink grapefruit, citrus, lemon-lime soda), Vermouth & Tonic (sweet vermouth, citrus, tonic), Limoncello Spritz (limoncello, citrus, tonic), Pick Me Up (coffee liquer, citrus, tonic) and Sangria Rosado (white wine, gin, wild berry, Triple Sec, lemon-lime soda).

The new pica-picas are Las Flores' own take on classic bar chows such as Nacho Ibericos, Beef Salpicao, Gambas Orly, and simple yet refined versions of Onion Rings and Chicken Fingers. The highlight of this bunch are the Cheesy Truffle Potatoes, perfect to pair with any drink.

On that note, Las Flores has the La Noche Loca special where all cocktails (not just the new ones) come with a side of either Croquetas Jamon de Iberico or Chorizo, Bombas de la Barceloneta, Salmon y Salmon, Cons de Tartar de Salmon, or Bocadito con Anchoas beginning 9 p.m.

Another special by Las Flores is buying two Tanqueray Gin & Tonics for the price of one, available at all hours.

BCN by Las Flores, Tomatito, Rambla, and Rumba will have the La Noche special where it can be enjoyed al fresco or within the Spanish-inspired interiors of each respective restaurant.

