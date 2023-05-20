Wolfgang's Steakhouse opens 4th Philippine branch, to open soon in Araneta City, Boracay

Composite image of Wolfgang's Steakhouse president Peter Zweiner outside the newly-opened City of Dreams branch which offer new dishes like Grilled Barbecue Short Ribs (upper right) and USDA Prime Dry-Aged Porterhouse Steak (lower right)

MANILA, Philippines — Premier United States-based steakhouse Wolfgang's Steakhouse has opened its fourth branch in the Philippines with two new ones planned by 2024.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse at City of Dreams in Parañaque is just the third Wolfgang’s Steakhouse location in the world, now at 32, with a grill concept.

As such, while it carries the full menu of a regular Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, this new location will also serve exclusive grill menu offerings.

"We're going to be able to introduce more dishes from different parts of the cow," said the steakhouse's president Peter Zweiner at the Wolfgang’s Steakhouse at City of Dreams' opening. "We're also going to be able to prepare dishes in different ways so we don't affect the original soul of what Wolfgang's Steakhouse is."

Peter added that the new location gives the steakhouse an opportunity to introduce more value-driven plates that are more inclined to the palette of people who want to eat more flavorful dishes.

These new dishes include Grilled Barbecue Short Ribs, Dry-Aged Brisket Pastrami, Beef Tartar, Grilled Lemon Caper Chicken, and as Peter later mentions the flank portions in addition to the often-served porterhouse, strip, and rib-eye parts.

RELATED: Sisig, Langka Sans Rival now available in Ikea

Keeping in touch with a regular Wolfgang's Steakhouse are dark wooden interiors, granite table tops, a whisky lounge, and a wine cellar that make for an intimate atmosphere.

Peter later told members of the media including Philstar.com that a reason for this was out of concern that the soul of Wolfgang's Steakhouse would change too much, "We don't want to become a restaurant, we want to become a steakhouse."

"Part of being successful is being consistent, and keeping consistent to the soul of the brand; we start changing too much and you lose that," Peter also said.

Two more Philippines branches

Peter also officially announced that Wolfgang's Steakhouse would be opening locations in Araneta City and Boracay within the next few months.

These two new locations, as well as Wolfgang’s Steakhouse at City of Dreams, come just seven years after the steakhouse opened its first Philippine branch — all current branches are in Metro Manila.

WATCH: Ribbon cutting of the new Wolfgang’s Steakhouse branch at the City of Dreams, led by executives and founders Wolfgang and Peter Zweiner. | via @kjpurneIIpic.twitter.com/MUQE8QTC79 — Philstar Lifestyle (@PhilstarStyle) May 16, 2023

These are on top of Wolfgang’s Steakhouse planning to open more locations worldwide including Bangkok, Bali, another one in both Shanghai and Seoul, and hopefully Kyoto.

Asked what draws Peter and his father Wolfgang — a former waiter at the renowned Peter Luger Steak House only to later start his own steakhouse — to the Philippines, Peter said it was a combination of Filipino food, Filipinos' knowledge of food, and Filipino friendliness.

"When we opened up our first restaurants in New York, California, and Hawaii, a lot of our clientele happened to be Filipinos," Peter continued. "I think the style of our food is very compatable with what Filipinos like because it's very big-sized portions, high quality, a little fatty, and family food. All that combined works well."

Peter couldn't decide who in the steakhouse's 19 years was their most interesting customer, but when pressed by Philstar.com to mention who first comes to mind, he named the embroiled former United States President Donald Trump.

"He likes his steaks medium well," Peter ended.

RELATED: Leveled-up Corned Beef recipe for breakfast