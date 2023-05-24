Erwan Heussaff, 3 other Filipino chefs receive nods in 2023 James Beard Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity chef Erwan Heussaff and three other chefs with Filipino heritage were nominated at this year's James Beard Awards, considered by many as the "Oscars of the culinary world."

The annual James Beard Awards has been around since 1990 recognizing "exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system."

Erwan was nominated in the Social Media Account category of the James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Awards division which "recognizes excellence in a single food-related post or compilation of up to three posts that clearly represents the social media account's intention."

Nominated with the Instagram content creator are Andrew Huang, Ewa Huang, and Jeromy Ko of "Nom Life" that creates content for Instagram and TikTok, and Kalamata's Kitchen Staff behind "Kalamatas Kitchen - Of Course It's Kid Friendly" which also does content for YouTube and LinkedIn.

Nominated for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific is Chef Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago in Seattle, Washington which serves "Pacific Northwest cuisine through progressive Filipino American flavors."

Two Filipinos are nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Chef Vince Bugtong of ABACÁ in San Francisco and Chef Margarita Manzke of République in Los Angeles, both in California.

ABACÁ serves contemporary Filipino-Californian dishes while République is the sibiling restaurant of Wildflour.

The Media Award winners will first be announced on June 3 followed by the Restaurant and Chef winners two days later.

