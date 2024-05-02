Craft beer fest featuring Philippines' best brews set this weekend

MANILA, Philippines — October might be months ahead for beer-flowing celebration but the Filipino craft beer community is bringing Craft Beer Fest 2024 on May 3 and 4 in Ayala Triangle Gardens, Makati City.

Aiming to present more beer choices to the underserved market, Engkanto first brewed its core lineup in 2017. It has since launched seasonal brews such as the latest Flirty Flamingo Hibiscus Kolsch, which adheres to the company's brewing processes and preference for natural and local ingredients.

Joining Engkanto at the festival are 10 local craft breweries from different parts of the country that will showcase their best brews at the event: Boondocks Brewing, Bulul Brewery, Cubao X Brewery, Elias Wicked Ales & Spirits, El Deposito Brewery, Mitchell’s Backyard Brewery, Monkey Eagle Brewery, Nipa Brew, Papa Bolo, and Treeline Ales.

Some of the local and international accolades of these homegrown breweries include the Asia Beer Championship (ABC) Champion Beer of Asia for the Summer Breeze Saison of Elias, ABC Gold Award for the Mocha Stout of Mitchell’s, and Brew King Philippines Most Creative Brew and Winning Brewery for Cubao X.

As the local market increases its appreciation of the art and science behind craft beers, the brewers are going to hold beer-tasting masterclasses in the two-day event. Visitors can also approach the brewers at the booths to boost their knowledge on how craft beers can be.

In support for the local craft community, traditional tattoo artists from the Kalinga highlands are arriving for a special, one-day, tattoo session. Adding their distinct musical beats are funk singer-songwriter Marga Jayy, '70s funk band Alyson, serenading duo Leanne & Naara, and indie soloist Elton Clark.

There will also be beer games, contests and raffles. Admission to the festival is free.

