^

Food and Leisure

'PAL now has gourmet food!': Philippine Airlines unveils new menu ahead of 82nd anniversary

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 27, 2023 | 8:30am
'PAL now has gourmet food!': Philippine Airlines unveils new menu ahead of 82nd anniversary
Composite image of two Philippine Airlines planes and sample portions from the new menu
The STAR / file, Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Airlines unveiled last Friday a brand new menu curated by Chef Vallerie "Val" Castillo-Archer ahead of the company marking its 82nd anniversary this March.

The Ilocos Norte-born Chef Val was the executive chef of the famous Los Angeles restaurant Yamashiro — the first female and first Filipino-American — before she was invited by PAL to create the brand new menu.

Chef Val agreed as she wanted to thank all the Filipinos who helped make her career, this as she first started cooking professionally past the age of 40 and began as a pastry chef.

For the new PAL menu, Chef Val wanted to "capture and tap into everyone's emotions, put all heart into materials," and even coined the dishes as "appetizers to destinations."

The new menu will first be available on business class trips to North America and Australian destinations before other trips, and slowly, the economy food menus of other destinations both locally and internationally will see a gradual change.

One of the changes Chef Val made was giving passengers the option to have soup and a salad, as seen in the Tuna Tataki Salad and the Tiger Prawn Sinigang.

The latter dish was inspired by the chef's grandmother, and Chef Val even shared that while the Sinigang's ingredients are already prepared, the soup will be poured in front of the passengers for that "Instagrammable moment" and its enticing aroma can be smelt from the cabin.

Related: Filipino hotel reimagines coconut for 10th anniversary menu

"PAL now has gourmet food!" is the kind of comment that Chef Val will see from passengers given the fine dining experience and patisserie that the new menu gives.

One of the new main dishes, the Miso Seabass that is marinated for 48 hours, was actually from Yamashiro which allowed Chef Val to include in the new PAL menu, again part of her way of giving back to Filipinos.

Other main dishes include Filet Mignon (with asaparagus, potato puree, topped with Tanduay rum sauce), Truffle Mac and Cheese, Ilocano Cauliflower Adobo in vegan sauce, Tapsilog, Bagel and Lox, Chicken Sausages and Ube Waffles, and Adlai Champorado.

A dish that Chef Val dare not touch was the Arroz Caldo, which she noted is an iconic PAL meal. Instead, another mid-flight refreshment was added in the guise of Corned Beef Hash Pan de Sal Sandwich.

The alcoholic beverage menu also saw a revamping with the inclusion of Louis De Sacy, Grand Cru champagne, two Chardonnays (Beringer and Sterling), two Cabernet Sauvignons (Rawson's Retreat and Sterling), and a number of liquors and beers like Heineken, Asahi, Tanduay Superior Rum, and more.

Cocktails are also available — Mimosa, Buck's Fizz, Screwdriver, Sweet Martini, Dry Martini, and Rob Roy — as well as non-alcoholic drinks in juices, coffee, hot chocolate, and assorted teas and soda.

RELATED: Filipinos very likely to take family trips in 2023 — survey

PAL

PHILIPPINES AIRLINES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Ilonggo heritage cookbook featuring Chef Tibong Jardeleza's recipes launched
22 hours ago

Ilonggo heritage cookbook featuring Chef Tibong Jardeleza's recipes launched

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 22 hours ago
Chef Rafael "Tibong" Javier Jardeleza Jr. has always been an advocate of Ilonggo heritage cooking.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Healthy and affordable Cabbage Pancakes
1 day ago

Healthy and affordable Cabbage Pancakes

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
For moms who are constantly on the lookout for delicious, healthy and affordable recipes, stumbling upon a recipe such as Cabbage...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Life is a box of... Decadent Brownies! Here's how to do it
6 days ago

Life is a box of... Decadent Brownies! Here's how to do it

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 6 days ago
“Life is a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get,” says Forrest Gump in the movie...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Foodies love these fresh eats for the new year, made with Campbell&rsquo;s, DAK and Prego
Sponsored
6 days ago

Foodies love these fresh eats for the new year, made with Campbell’s, DAK and Prego

6 days ago
Let the energy of heartwarming beginnings flow through these must-have recipes on every dining table, made possible by Campbell’s...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Fish and vegetable tempura for your kids' baon
7 days ago

Fish and vegetable tempura for your kids' baon

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 days ago
Here is one nutritious meal that you can depend on to keep your kids’ energy in school high.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Para sa mga bitter: Ampalaya ice cream for the love month
8 days ago

Para sa mga bitter: Ampalaya ice cream for the love month

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 days ago
Does the sweet bitterness work? Apparently so, because this is the flavor that keeps returning every February. Unresolved...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with