Filipinos very likely to take family trips in 2023 â€” survey

Filipinos very likely to take family trips in 2023 — survey

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 4, 2023 | 5:31pm
Filipinos very likely to take family trips in 2023 — survey
Aerial photo shows the temporary port set up by the Boracay Inter-agency Task Force.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — A survey conducted by digital travel platform Agoda found that Filipinos are most likely to travel at least twice in 2023, particularly with families or a significant other.

The overall results of Agoda's Family Travel Trend survey released on Dec. 23, 2022 found that four out of five travelers will take a vacation with immediate family in the next 12 months

Respondents from the Philippines were the most likely to go on at least two family trips in 2023, making up 47% to beat respondents from Indonesia (40%) and Malaysia (35%); for at least one trip the numbers were topped by Singapore, Taiwan (both at 61%) and Vietnam (59%).

Additonally Indonesia, the Philippines, and this time Vietnam had respondents who were most likely to travel with extended family members, while the least likely were Japan, Korea and Singapore.

RELATED: Tubbataha Reef named among 'best scuba diving destinations'

The Philippines was also among the countries most likely to take a trip with friends in 2023 along with respondents from Vietnam and India, knocking off Australia from the top spot.

Broken down the Philippines topped the survey for going on at least two trips with a partner (44%), immediate family (47%), extended family (20%), friends (38%, tied with India), and was just behind Indonesia for at least one trip with extended family (58%).

Japan was the only country present among all data points in the least likely regions, either for at least one or two trips.

The Family Travel Trend survey also showed respondents' preferences for accommodations, and the Philippines (59%) showed a high preference for budget friendly hotels along with India (44%) and South Korea (38%).

The same portion of the survey also found that Filipinos were the least likely to consider hotel chains and luxury hotels as a travel accommodation.

RELATED: Traveling to Siargao? 3 islands you shouldn't miss

