Filipino hotel reimagines coconut for 10th anniversary menu

From left: Seafood Ceviche served in a hand-carved ice droplet sculpture; Classic Tomato Soup in coconut shell (center, top); Charcoal Grilled Medallion of Beef Tenderloin and Boston Lobster duet (center, bottom) and Seda Hotels Executive Chef Romualdo “Pepe” Castillo holding Chocolate Octave for dessert.

MANILA, Philippines — “Tree of life,” as coconut is often called, for its multitude of benefits — from its juice that quenches thirst and replaces lost electrolytes, to its husk used for ropes and industry, roots used to treat gall bladder and urinary infections, and oil being studied to cure many illnesses, including COVID-19.

As such, the coconut is a befitting Filipino cultural icon worthy to take center stage in the recently launched 10th anniversary menu of Filipino hotel chain Seda.

“Sabi nga nila, ang culinary ay isang art, so dapat malikot talaga (ang utak) mo d’yan,” Seda Hotels Executive Chef Romualdo “Pepe” Castillo told Philstar.com of the creativity involving coconut that went into the anniversary spread he spearheaded for the hotel group.

Although very international in names and presentation, Castillo made sure the menu is composed of Filipino fusion fare from the chain’s 11 hotels all over the Philippines.

“Every property has its specialty contribution… for example, from Centrio (in Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental) – inihaw and kinilaw… From BGC (Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City), Crispy Tadyang and Kare-Kare, my signature dishes,” he explained.

For appetizer, there is Seafood Ceviche — seafood, ginger, onion and chili in homemade spiced vinegar and olive oil. What makes it special apart from its sweet and sour play is that it is served in ice droplet sculptures that are individually carved by three chefs. The “Instagrammable” droplet bowls are molded from single-block ice and are so personalized, they cannot be rewashed and recycled and have to be discarded only after one use for hygiene reasons.

Next on the menu is Classic Tomato Soup that might sound simple, but is no less special than the appetizer as it is served in coconut husks with the coconut meat still on, the kind of meat used for squeezing into coconut milk.

According to Chef Pepe, the soup’s warmth can probably juice some flavor from the coconut meat, but the coconut meat does not affect the soup’s taste in general. The coconut shell, overall, is just used to make the concoction more appealing.

“To make it different (from your usual soups),” he prodded.

For the entrée, there is the unusual beef and seafood duet of Charcoal Grilled Medallion of Beef Tenderloin and Boston Lobster.

“Ang sikreto kasi sa mga gan’to, of course, dapat malambot ‘yung karne. Ayaw ko kasi talagang gumamit ng beef na kapag kinain mo, ‘Hey, where’s the chef?,’ ‘yung parang irereklamo mo. Ayaw ko ng ganu’n. Gusto ko sigurado,” he explained that while diners can choose their beef to be served well-done, he usually prefers for it to be cooked medium-rare.

“Pangit din naman sa steak ‘yung overcooked,” he noted, adding that the beef in softened in a red wine reduction using the most expensive red wine from their cellar. It is then marinated in a butter and gravy base to balance moisture and would not come out dry when grilled. It is then complemented with a spoonful of Cape de Paris and Foie Gras.

As for the imported Boston lobster in the dish, it is usually sold to the hotel for Php7,000 per kilo, said the chef. But for the duet, Chef Romiualdo made sure to achieve a “clean palate” by striking a balance between the beef and the lobster — with every serving having about 75 to 80 grams of lobster and 90 grams of beef.

The grilled lobster is spiced with saffron sauce and served with Potato Dauphinoise and Tempura Pencil Asparagus.

Capping off the menu is Chocolate Octave — a block of layered chocolate cake or Mille Feuille of chocolates, Raspberry Coulis, Bailey’s Chiboust Cream and strawberry, sitting with homemade Avocado Gelato on the plate.

The anniversary menu is now available for special events in the hotel chain’s restaurants.

Apart from their newly added and renovated dining areas offering panoramic skyline views of the hotels’ business district locations, Chef Pepe said that what sets them apart from other hotel restaurants is their brand of Filipino warmth and hospitality.

“Ako kasi natutuwa ‘pag ‘yung kumakain natutuwa s’ya eh,” he dished on what keeps him going ever since joining the hotel chain from the beginning.

RELATED: In photos: KDLex, Darren-Cassy double date dinner at Disney+ launch