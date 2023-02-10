Suite treats for your sweet

Let 22 Prime bring that gourmet flair to your intimate evening with a multi-course degustation with the Manila skyline as your backdrop.

MANILA, Philippines — Right in time for the love month and in celebration of Discovery Suites’ 23rd anniversary, the hotel is bringing exciting treats to make our guests fall in love all over again.

Pre-Valentine set dinner at 22 Prime

From February 11 to 13, diners will be treated to an exquisite four-course set dinner for an advance Valentine’s Day celebration.

For only P2,800 nett per person, guests can choose from two set menus with one set composed of Potato and Leek Soup, Prime’s Caesar Salad, Wagyu Hanging Tender and Salted Caramel Cheesecake, while the other includes Tomato Soup, Mixed Greens Salad, USDA Ribeye Steak and 22 Prime’s Chocolate Marquise.

Both set menus are best paired with free flow of wine priced at P1,200 nett per person only.

Valentine’s Day dégustation

A romantic dinner to celebrate Valentine’s Day never gets old. Let 22 Prime bring that gourmet flair to your intimate evening with a multi-course degustation with the Manila skyline as your backdrop. Take this culinary journey with Chef Gerwin Bailon, Discovery Suites’ homegrown Executive Chef, on the evenings of February 14 and 15.

The degustation menu comes with Duck Confit Fritters, Chicken Liver Mousse, Blackened Tuna Salad, Potato and Leek Soup and Fish and Scallops with Lumpfish Caviar, homemade Strawberry and Calamansi Sorbet, Australian Wagyu Hanging Tender, and our take on the classic Chocolate Mousse.

Experience all this goodness for only P8,500 nett per couple with complimentary two glasses of wine, stemmed rose and a box of chocolate pralines.

Premium seats by the window are available at P10,000 nett for two persons inclusive of a complimentary bottle of wine, a hand bouquet and a box of pralines.

22 Prime is located on the 22nd floor of Discovery Suites, 25 ADB Ave., Ortigas Center, Pasig City. For inquiries and reservations call (+632) 7719 6805, e-mail [email protected]. You may also book your seats via Viber at 0966 496 2355 or through our website bit.ly/ValentinesAt22Prime.