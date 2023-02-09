^

This burger is made with monggo beans! Here's how to make it

Dolly Dy-Zulueta
February 9, 2023
MANILA, Philippines — Moms are constantly on the look-out for new recipes, new dishes to serve the family.

They have to be a little familiar, so they do not shock the palate, and yet offer something new. A twist from a classic recipe, perhaps? Not only should they be delicious. They should be nutritious, as well, and affordable, too. It is becoming such a challenge for modern homemakers to be able to serve delicious, nutritious and affordable meals.

To help moms solve this problem, Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation (APC) regularly shares recipes of dishes that can be easily recreated at home. Just recently, it came up with a series of recipes that cost no more than P150. One of them is this Monggo Burger, which is flavored with Aji-Ginisa Flavor Seasoning Mix. It turned out to be a big hit with burger lovers. Pegged at P110, it is a vegetarian version of the meat lovers’ favorite snack food.

Monggo Burger

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups water
  • 1/2 cup monggo beans
  • 1/12 Tbsp. minced onion
  • 1 tsp. minced garlic
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1/2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
  • 1 pack (1 gram) Aji-Ginisa Flavor Seasoning Mix
  • 1/2 tsp. iodized salt
  • 5 tsps. cooking oil
  • 5 pcs. burger buns
  • 1/2 pc. cucumber, sliced
  • 1 pc. tomato, sliced
  • 5 pcs. lettuce leaves
  • 10 tsps. mayonnaise

Procedure:

  1. Boil water in a pot. Add monggo beans, and boil for 40 minutes or until soft. Drain off water. Mash the boiled monggo, and set aside.
  2. In a bowl, mix together boiled monggo, onion, garlic, egg, flour, pepper, Ginisa mix and salt. Scoop out 2 Tbsps. of the mixture and form a burger patty with it. Do the same with the rest of the mixture.
  3. Heat oil in pan, and fry the patties for 2 to 3 minutes or until it turns golden brown. Flip over and cook the other side. Remove from pan, and drain off excess oil on paper towel.
  4. Assemble into burger sandwiches. Slice burger buns in half. Toast a little. Layer lower half of bun with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, patty, and mayonnaise. Top with upper half of bun.
  5. Serve burger with 1 pc. banana and a glass of milk.

*Tip: Soak monggo beans in water overnight to help soften them faster.

