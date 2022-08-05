^

Food and Leisure

Destileria Limtuaco, Karabella collaborate for alcoholic gelato

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 9:54am
Karabella's new gelato flavors with the drinks they are inspired from in Destileria Limtuaco's Philippine Craft Spirits line
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Long-running distillery Destileria Limtuaco has collaborated with local dairy company Karabella for the creation of gelato desserts inspired by the distillery's craft spirits.

The distillery's president Olivia Limpe-Aw shared at the collaboration's recent launch that it was Destileria Limtuaco's first partnership with a dessert brand, and choosing Karabella was to further push the use of local products.

Limpe-Aw coined the five new flavors as "adult-spiked ice-cream" — although Karabella primarily uses a gelato machine — and uses 100% carabao milk which has less cholesterol and is higher in calcium and protein than cow's milk.

She also said that the collaboration was prompted by the Department of Trade and Industry, now headed by Alfredo Pascual who dropped by at the launch, and hopes that it will lead to more exotic and uniquely Filipino flavors.

Related: Pinoy ube liquor wins big at World Liqueur Awards 2022

Karabella's president Alfred Ng compared the company's young beginnings as a social enterprise in 2015 to the 170-year-old distillery which has been handled by six generations now.

From an initial six flavors, Karabella now has over 20 unique flavors, with more coming especially with the five new ones from the Philippine Craft Spirits line.

Also helping form the collaboration was Karabella having premium flavors of their own like Tequila Cream and Salted Caramel Vodka, as highly recommended as their crowd favorites Bazooka Bubblegum and Ube Crème.

Flavors, cocktail ideas

The new flavors are Chocoholic made from Very Old Captain Rum, the mango-cashew Paradise Mango Rum Liqueur gelato, the coffee-cacao nibs Amadeo Coffee Liqueur gelato, the calamansi-basil Manille Liqueur de Calamansi gelato, and the tablea-chocolate chip Intramuros Liqueur de Cacao gelato.

Both companies have also tried experimenting with mixing the new flavors with alcohol, some from Destileria Limtuaco's own line, to create dessert cocktails.

Related: Run Rabbit Run coverts Palacio de Memoria airplane into cocktail bar

People looking for a citrus-like taste can try making a Manille Basil Float by mixing Empire London Dry Gin and tonic water with the Manille Liqueur de Calamansi gelato, garnished with a piece of basil.

For those who want something sweet but strong, the Mint Cacao Chip mixes three different beverages — Intramuros Liqueur de Cacao, Empire Vodka, and Orchid Creme de Menthe — with the first drink's gelato counterpart topped by more chocolate chips.

Meanwhile, coffee lovers can go for a Barako Mudslide consisting of Amadeo Coffee Liqueur, Very Old Captain Rum, full cream milk, and the Amadeo Coffee Liqueur gelato with cacao nibs.

These special spirit gelatos are already available in Destileria Limtuaco Museum in Intramuros and online, while major supermarkets wil be selling it during the fourth quarter of 2022.

RELATED: Young Spanish wines make their way to Tagaytay

DESTILERIA LIMTUACO

GELATO

KARABELLA
