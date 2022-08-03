^

Food and Leisure

Pinoy ube liquor wins big at World Liqueur Awards 2022

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 3, 2022 | 11:56am
Pinoy ube liquor wins big at World Liqueur Awards 2022
Ube Cream Liqueur won the World's Best Cream honor at the recent World Liqueur Awards 2022
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Destileria Barako head distiller Brendan Green shared the secret how their Ube Cream Liqueur bagged the World's Best Cream honor at the recent World Liqueur Awards 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Green said teamwork made them won in the prestigious competition. 

“Teamwork. Honestly, it's teamwork. It is chasing your dreams. It is literally not sort of sitting down and saying that's enough. It's actually going that extra step to see what else you can do. Pushing the boundaries,” Green said. 

“When we first come into alcohol, you're sort of told that this is the way it should be done. And now that we actually own and (are) running our own distillery... we're able to do whatever we like. So we really push those boundaries we see exactly how far we can push it and see what we can do,” he added. 

Mixed by Chef Kalel Demetrio, the Ube Cream Liqueur is made with ube, full cream and sugar cane vodka from Negros.

“Ube Cream Liqueur basically came around when Kalel (Demetrio) was playing around with some ideas in his head and brought it to the team to sort of say we should really push forward with with the Ube Cream Liqueur. As a team, we sat down and basically tried to work out how this is possible. It took a lot of trial and error to basically figure it out, but the team that we've got is just unbelievable,” Green said.  

“When something seems like it's impossible, somebody else comes up with a solution and we're able to figure it out. And basically that's how Uber Cream Liqueur was here,” he added. 

Ube Cream Liqueur is available in Agimat at Ugat Foraging Bar and Kitchen in Poblacion, Makati. 

RELATEDRun Rabbit Run coverts Palacio de Memoria airplane into cocktail bar

ALL PINOY PRIDES

LIQUOR

UBE KING
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Pinoy ube liquor wins big at World Liqueur Awards 2022
1 hour ago

Pinoy ube liquor wins big at World Liqueur Awards 2022

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Destileria Barako head distiller Brendan Green shared the secret how their Ube Cream Liqueur bagged the World's Best Cream...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Coron Soleil Garden Resort: The exclusive space you deserve
20 hours ago

Coron Soleil Garden Resort: The exclusive space you deserve

20 hours ago
Guests will surely enjoy and feel at home with its contemporary Filipino-inspired architecture with a taste of nature, allowing...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'Ultimate burger' sells for only P13 to celebrate burger joint's 13th anniversary
22 hours ago

'Ultimate burger' sells for only P13 to celebrate burger joint's 13th anniversary

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
A burger joint will mark its 13th year in the business by offering its "ultimate burger" for only P13. 
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Run Rabbit Run coverts Palacio de Memoria airplane into cocktail bar
3 days ago

Run Rabbit Run coverts Palacio de Memoria airplane into cocktail bar

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Located on the grounds of Palacio de Memoria is a decommissioned Ukrainian Antonov 24-B aircraft, which Poblacion-based cocktail...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Mang Inasal, Selecta join forces to share happiness with free scoop of ice cream
4 days ago

Mang Inasal, Selecta join forces to share happiness with free scoop of ice cream

4 days ago
As part of Selecta's ongoing #ShareHapPinas campaign, Mang Inasal customers nationwide will get a FREE one scoop of Ube Ice...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
2 Filipino-owned US restaurants receive Michelin star
5 days ago

2 Filipino-owned US restaurants receive Michelin star

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Two Filipino-owned restaurants in the US have been awarded by French tire company Michelin a one-star rating.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with