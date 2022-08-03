Pinoy ube liquor wins big at World Liqueur Awards 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Destileria Barako head distiller Brendan Green shared the secret how their Ube Cream Liqueur bagged the World's Best Cream honor at the recent World Liqueur Awards 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Green said teamwork made them won in the prestigious competition.

“Teamwork. Honestly, it's teamwork. It is chasing your dreams. It is literally not sort of sitting down and saying that's enough. It's actually going that extra step to see what else you can do. Pushing the boundaries,” Green said.

“When we first come into alcohol, you're sort of told that this is the way it should be done. And now that we actually own and (are) running our own distillery... we're able to do whatever we like. So we really push those boundaries we see exactly how far we can push it and see what we can do,” he added.

Mixed by Chef Kalel Demetrio, the Ube Cream Liqueur is made with ube, full cream and sugar cane vodka from Negros.

“Ube Cream Liqueur basically came around when Kalel (Demetrio) was playing around with some ideas in his head and brought it to the team to sort of say we should really push forward with with the Ube Cream Liqueur. As a team, we sat down and basically tried to work out how this is possible. It took a lot of trial and error to basically figure it out, but the team that we've got is just unbelievable,” Green said.

“When something seems like it's impossible, somebody else comes up with a solution and we're able to figure it out. And basically that's how Uber Cream Liqueur was here,” he added.

Ube Cream Liqueur is available in Agimat at Ugat Foraging Bar and Kitchen in Poblacion, Makati.

