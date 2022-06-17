Father's Day 2022: Treats for dear Tatay

The dad bakers of homegrown food chain Conti's Bakeshop and Restaurant are a special kind of hero. They are tough and soft and sweet at the same time, both at work and at home. They are not just a part of the team that whip up the brand’s beloved cakes and pastries by the thousands daily at the Conti’s commissary. They are fathers who work hard to provide their families with a better life while helping other families all over the country mark their special occasions, and even ordinary moments, with delightful celebrations. Some of them have faced tough times in life but were able to succeed because of their love for family, determination and courage.

MANILA, Philippines — Father’s Day is just a few days away and one of the best ways to show your appreciation for your dad is by treating him to meals and gifts made with lots of love.

Whether celebrating at home or outdoors, here are some options to try on your tatay's big day:

A toast to dads

You are what you drink. Not exactly how the old saying goes, but true nonetheless. This is shaped by your choice, sometimes simple and straightforward, yet satisfying.

With the everyday complexities that we go through, there are times that you just want to slow down, chill and enjoy life’s simple pleasures. San Miguel Brewery Inc. (SMB) serves up a new drink that offers simple enjoyment and flavorful refreshment with San Mig Hard Seltzer. Concocted on a base of sparkling water, the drink mixes in spirits and natural fruit flavors for

drinkers looking for a fresh experience.

An emerging flavored alcoholic beverage, hard seltzers can be simply described as alcoholic bubbly water or boozy soda. It is made from carbonated water with alcohol and added flavors.

The outcome is a refreshing swig with a bit of a buzz. San Mig Hard Seltzer, is a naturally fruit-flavored sparkling water with alcohol content of 5%. It has just the right sweetness, without lingering bitterness that makes it easy-to-drink. It is available in citrus mix flavor which offers a fusion of orange and dalandan zests that results in a light and refreshing drink. In addition to the pleasant mouthfeel, it has low calories, zero sugar and no preservatives.

Whether out for a good time with friends or in for a relaxing time at home, San Mig Hard Seltzer is an easy-going, versatile drink that can fit any fancy. This new drink is sure to delight

any happening. Order now from your favorite supermarkets, groceries, and convenience stores, or through SMB Delivers via 8632-BEER (2337) or www.SMBDelivers.com.

Celebrating every kind of dad

Photo release Whether a biological dad, step dad, single dad, grand dad, or however else you call him, a celebration with delectable food will surely make his day. Max’s Restaurant is offering its Father’s Day Bundle.

Max’s Restaurant, the iconic Filipino restaurant chain famous for its fried chicken, is celebrating every kind of dad with a special feast this June. As the upcoming Father’s Day draws near, families are looking for great ways to show love and gratitude to dads who have been a source of inspiration, strength, and pride, and what better way to do this than through their stomach?

Whether a biological dad, step dad, single dad, grand dad, or however else you call him, a celebration with delectable food will surely make his day. Max’s Restaurant is offering its Father’s Day Bundle where one can save as much as P383. For only P2,349, customers can get a sumptuous celebratory meal for a family of four to five. The bundle includes a Regular Whole Fried Chicken, Lechon Kawali Kare- Kare, Tinapa Shanghai Roll, Gising-Gising, Tamarind Chicken Skin, Sizzling Corn Sisig, and a Large Plain Rice, plus a Choco Dulce Delight Mini Cake by Max’s Corner Bakery.

The five-inch Choco Dulce Delight is a moist chocolate cake with rich dulce de leche filling and frosted with luscious chocolate fudge icing. It’s topped with a charming mustache-shaped chocolate tile as a symbol of appreciation for the loving father in each home. Expect everyone to devour this decadent dessert after an enjoyable meal. It can also be purchased separately for only P499 for dine-in. The Choco Dulce Delight Cake is available in Luzon stores except Naga and Palawan.

The special bundle is available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery until June 30 for a month-long celebration. For a hassle-free feast on Father’s Day weekend, order in advance and get a free liter of Sago’t Gulaman. Just order from June 1 to 15 for delivery on June 18 and 19 to avail the freebie, so it’s best to plan early. Visit delivery.maxchicken.com or call 888-79000 (Metro Manila).

Max’s Corner Bakery, the bakeshop brand of Max’s Restaurant, gives a throwback to childhood days with its Mini Rainbow Gem Cake. It’s inspired by a favorite Filipino snack that has been popular among children in the '80s and '90s. The Rainbow Gem Cake is composed of a gem cookie crust, stacked with vibrantly colorful layers of vanilla chiffon filled and frosted with rich buttercream icing. It’s decorated with pastel-colored sprinkles on the outside and gem icing on top that will delight both kids and kids-at-heart. It’s also best enjoyed as dessert after a meal with Max’s favorites such as Sarap-to-the-Bones Fried Chicken, Sizzling Tofu, Lechon Kawali Kare-Kare, and Lumpiang Shanghai, among others. This 5-inch round cake can be purchased for a limitedtime only for P499 (dine-in). It’s available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery in Luzon stores except Naga and Palawan. Orders can also be made through delivery.maxchicken.com or 888-79000 (Metro Manila). Photo release

Apart from Father's Day, June is also Pride Month, hence local ice cream brand Sebastian's introduces the return of its Pride Pops collection. The brand's head sorbetero Ian Carandang is a proud LGBTQ+ member and since 2016, he has been creating and offering the Rainbow Pride Pops, a six-layer ice pop made by representing the tripes of the Rainbow flag.

Apart from this, the collection includes Bear Pride Pop, designed to represent the Bear subculture. The milk-based ice pop comes in stripes flavored with chocolate, Nutella caramel, coffee, vanilla, black sesame and black cocoa. Likewise, there is also the Transgender Pride Pop with three colors and with layers of blackberry, strawberry and original Yakult.

Similar to the Pride Pops, the brand also re-released its Rainbow Ice Cream Cake, with layers composed of ube, blueberry ice cream, avocado ice cream, lemon cake, orange sherbet, strawberry sorbet and sweet ice cream with milk crumb, topped with a hint of edible gold glitter.

Photo release Pride Pops

Pride Pops are all P95 per piece and available at sebastiansicecream.com and its Podium branch. These come following the brand's successful Sampinit Collection made of Sampinit, an indigenous berry, which grows at the foot of the mountains of Mount Cristobal in San Pablo, Laguna and Mount Banahaw in Quezon. There is a farm in Quezon run by Dion Pullan, an environmentalist and a balikbayan from Australia who saw the potential in this wild crop. He wanted to cultivate this plant in order to increase the production of Sampinit and was ultimately able to successfully propagate Sampinit by planting stem cuttings of the wild plant in prepared soil plots.

Although it resembles the rasberry (and is related to it) when made into a puree with the very small seeds strained out, it has an intense tartness in flavor, between raspberries and cranberries. A careful application of sugar is required to mellow out the acidity and let its unique flavor shine. It is extremely seasonal, the period of it ranging from January to April, with the peak in March. It is picked by hand and the branches of the sampinit plant have a lot of tiny sharp thorns, which makes picking these berries a laborious (and potentially painful) affair. Most berries available are imported and extremely expensive.

One of the chef's abilities is to use their platform to introduce and show the delicious potential new ingredients have for the populace, and this collection hopes to show people the wonderful potential of this fruit. With its intense red color and unique flavor, Sampinit has a lot of potential in local cuisine, both in sweet and savory preparations.

Get ready to wrap and roll

The hustle and bustle of everyday life make people crave for deliciously healthy snacks that are convenient and easily accessible. When your days are packed with meetings,

appointments, errands, and social time, sometimes the only chance to eat is when you’re on the go. Therefore, some are on a mission to find meals that could be eaten

with our hands — no utensils required.



Wrap & Roll is available in three variants. Photo release A delicious and hassle-free meal without the guilt, the new Kenny Rogers Roasters Wrap & Roll is a complete meal in itself. It starts off with a flat tortilla bread packed with your choice of meat, vegetables, then drizzled with delicious dressing in every roll. It’s a perfectly healthy and awesome to-go meal. Available in all Kenny Rogers Roasters nationwide, the newWrap & Roll is available in three variants.

For the red meat lovers, the Wrap & Roll Steak will surely hit the spot as savory premium steak is rolled with mushrooms, tomato, lettuce, carrots, and special dressing in tortilla bread.

For customers looking for a leaner option, there’s the Wrap & Roll Chicken where a classic roast chicken in a tortilla is stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomato, white onions, carrots, and dressing. There’s also the Wrap & Roll Fish variant where a delectable fish fillet is complemented with carrots, lettuce, tomatoes, and dressing for a nutritious take in a tortilla wrap.

Have a deliciously healthy meal with Kenny Rogers Roasters Wrap & Roll - each wrap starts at P220. Make it a satisfying and filling snack with potato chips and soda, which

price starts at P255 available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery through www.kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph , hotline: 8-555-9000, or via Grab Food, Food Panda and Pickaroo.

Papaya pampering for your papa

Photo release The secret to smoother, brighter skin has always been right under our noses: the humble papaya. The fruit is not only delicious, but it is also a good source of fiber, Vitamins C, and Vitamin A, as well as antioxidants that help prevent chronic diseases, reduce cancer risk, or even slow down cancer progression. In addition to keeping the body healthy, it is also best known for keeping the skin at its best: reducing wrinkles, sagging, and of course, promoting brighter and smoother skin.

For decades, papaya has been a beauty cult favorite and has become one of the most prominent natural ingredients in personal care products. That is all thanks to an enzyme called Papain, which can act as a strong skin exfoliator that removes dead skin cells, making the skin brighter and more supple. Now, through the no. 1 Lotion brand in the Philippines, you can get naturally brighter and smoother skin in just 5 days with the new and improved Avon Naturals Papaya & Soy Collection—made from 100% Papaya fruit.

“Avon Naturals has always been nature-inspired, and with papaya, you can’t go wrong especially if you want smooth, glowing skin,” said Dione Cotoco, Head of Beauty, Avon Philippines.

The Avon Naturals Papaya & Soy Hand & Body Lotion provides 4x more Papaya extracts which when applied, can moisturize your skin for 30 hours leaving skin soft, smooth, and looking healthy. Dermatologically tested, each application is lightweight, non-greasy, non-sticky and quick absorbing! Nourish and brighten your skin now and avail in 200mL, 400mL, and 750mL variants. The mild and cleansing Naturals Papaya & Soy Shower Gel will leave your skin soft and smooth with each cleanse with 4x Papaya extract as the Hand and Body Lotion.

Meanwhile, the Papaya & Soy Bar Soap will make you fresh from head to toe with every wash with 2x papaya extract. The Papaya & Soy Collection is free from Parabens, Triclosan, Lanolin, Phthalates, Benzophenone, Mineral Oil and Silicon – all of which are proven to be harmful to the body over time. Shop it via an Avon representative or online through avonshop.ph, or like, follow, and check out Avon Philippines on Facebook and Instagram to find out how you can shop your favorite Avon products.

Cotoco continued, “Everything in this collection is expertly formulated without these harmful chemicals and ingredients. Every time you wash, lather, moisturize, you will get a burst of joy, feel you will get closer to nature, and ultimately achieve brighter and smoother skin.”

TLC for Tatay

Photo release In 2008, Human Nature began with a dream to uplift vulnerable communities from poverty. Since then, the social enterprise has been hiring Gawad Kalinga residents and other base-of-pyramid workers and providing them with fair living wages, from 60% to 100% more than the minimum wage required by law. When possible, they also source raw materials at above-market prices from rural communities and provide them with livelihood, training and equipment.

Soothe and massage your dad's tired muscles with new Human Nature Cooling Lotion. You can also give him other Human Nature products made of natural ingredients, such as the Cooling Body Cleanser for a rejuvenating bath.

In 2008, Human Nature began with a dream to uplift vulnerable communities from poverty. Since then, the social enterprise has been hiring Gawad Kalinga residents and other base-of-pyramid workers and providing them with fair living wages, from 60% to 100% more than the minimum wage required by law. When possible, they also source raw materials at above-market prices from rural communities and provide them with livelihood, training and equipment.

Apart from a dignified living wage, warehouse staff, merchandisers, and manufacturing plant personnel are all regularized and are receiving full benefits. This is in contrast to

the usual month-month contract without benefits offered by other companies, a condition that leaves workers without a sense of security and living in fear of being terminated due to an error or misjudgement, making it difficult to hope for and work towards a better quality of life.

The company believes that their role is to be good stewards of employees and build a strong, new, inclusive Philippine middle class by helping the working poor rise sustainably from poverty. Just like other businesses, the brand was also greatly affected by the economic downturn brought about by COVID-19. Other companies were forced to retrench their staff to stay afloat. In the same light, sales were simply not enough to support their operations during the two years of strict quarantines. The leadership of the company was faced with the decision to either lay off 20% of her employees or have everyone in the company take a pay cut. The company was determined to stay true to their no-firing policy and chose the latter. In order to make it work, those in leadership took bigger pay cuts since they had savings and other safety nets as opposed to the rank-and-file employees.

"I think [with] those kinds of policies, our employees see that we are genuine in our commitment to make sure that we won’t leave them in their hour of need. That we can collectively make sacrifices in the true spirit of bayanihan. As with many businesses, the pandemic has been one of the toughest times in the history of the company, but I think it's still a relief to see that, despite the challenges, we're still here, we're still standing and we didn't have to resort to layoffs," Human Nature co-founder Anna Meloto-Wilk explained.

Collagen snacks for dad

Photo release The jelly snack in lychee flavor comes in pocket-sized packs to enable one to maintain glowing skin anytime, anywhere.

A type of protein, collagen is responsible for healthy skin and joints. But as one ages, its natural production by the body depletes.

To help supplement collagen in the body, LifeFood recently officially launched its newest product Collagen Jelly, a fun and yummy lychee-flavored snackable supplement that helps nourish one’s skin, hair and nails. LifeFood is a brand under Synnovate, the naturals division of Unilab, which aims to address specific conditions that may be affecting how Filipinos perform every day and even have long-term impact on overall wellness.

LifeFood Collagen Jelly contains 2500mg of hydrolized marine collagen for better absorption, lychee seed extract for maintaining skin moisture and preventing wrinkles; pomegranate essence for promoting smooth and firm skin and grape skin extract with resveratrol for preventing and reducing skin damage.

1195758 via Pixabay For stronger bones, give dad and your family Bear Brand Fortified, which rich in calcium, which is essential for bone growth and strength.

Treats for Rizal-based fathers and families

Photo release With the message of “Tayo na at magka-isa sa Rizal,” the event was held urging Rizalenos to enjoy summer with crowd favorite dishes from a wide selection of food options to choose from such as international dishes, baked treats, and refreshing beverages from Katsu House, Uncle Moe’s, Konbini by Katsu House, Auntie Anne’s, Big Al’s Cookie House, Baked By Mary Grace, Chachago, and Lecheng Tsaa.

Delivery service Grab launched the Grab Caravan, an on-ground celebration that invites all Filipinos to come together for their love of food by grabbing a bite from a selection of crowd favorite restaurants.To kick off the caravan, the delivery service visited the home of picturesque sceneries of nature, Rizal province, to bring together and showcase the best of Rizal’s food scene at the Robinsons Place Antipolo Transport Terminal.

With the message of “Tayo na at magka-isa sa Rizal,” the event was held urging Rizalenos to enjoy summer with crowd favorite dishes from a wide selection of food options to choose from such as international dishes, baked treats, and refreshing beverages from Katsu House, Uncle Moe’s, Konbini by Katsu House, Auntie Anne’s, Big Al’s Cookie House, Baked By Mary Grace, Chachago, and Lecheng Tsaa.

Rizal caravan goers were also one of the first food-lovers to experience Angel’s Pizza Express, Angel’s Pizza’s newest venture which is opening in the new food wing of Robinsons Place Antipolo. With the variety of restaurants joining together for the caravan, Rizaleños enjoyed a great feast, with lots of food choices available for everyone at any price point. They definitely were able to satisfy both their cravings and their savings as they welcomed the first-ever Grab Caravan in their hometown.

Brick-building bonding with dad

Photo release To all kids and kids-at-heart, mark your calendars because a huge Lego exhibit will be available at SM Megamall Event Center until June 19! Visitors can feast their eyes with iconic brick playsets over the years.

In the lead up to its 90th Anniversary, the Lego Group is celebrating the creativity of fans and the power of play. Did you know that “LEGO” came from two Danish words “Leg Godt” which means play well? This inspired a carpenter from Denmark to craft a line of small wooden toys to help children learn about the world.

From a few simple bricks in primary colors, Ole Kirk Kristiansen’s Lego block has formed the basis of over 18,000 products, received Hollywood treatment in "The Lego Movie;" helped children learn about robotics and coding through Minstorms, and inspired hours of playful digital adventures in over 180 video games.

This year, the brand conducted the Play Well Study where they polled more than 55,000 parents and children from 30 different countries. The results have shown the fundamental power of play:

Play helps children develop critical life skills. Nearly all parents think children strengthen their creativity (93%), communication (92%), problem-solving skills (92%), and confidence (91%) while they play. They believe that these abilities help their kids thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Playing is a child’s most favorite way to learn. Most children surveyed say playing as a family is not only their preferred method of learning but also their recreational activity of choice (97%).

Playing isn’t just for kids. Over 4 in 5 parents called out Lego play specifically, saying their families are happier when they play with LEGO bricks. According to them, playing helps build strong bonds and improves their wellbeing.

Family values have always been at the heart of the company. To this day, it is still owned by Ole’s family with great-grandson, Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, recently taking the helm.

“When my great-grandfather founded the company 90 years ago, he recognized that play could change the lives of children. He only had a small workshop, but he had big ambitions to ensure as many children as possible could experience the benefits that play brings,” said Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, Chairman of the Lego Group. “Whether 1932, 2022 or on our 100th Anniversary in 2032, we strive to continue this legacy by helping all families, wherever they are in the world, to play well.”

In the lead up to its 90th anniversary, the company is going to celebrate the thing that made those 9 decades possible: play! To all kids and kids-at-heart, mark your calendars because a huge Lego exhibit will be available at SM Megamall Event Center until June 19! Visitors can feast their eyes with iconic brick playsets over the years. The potential for imagination is endless for fans of all ages. Score up to 30% off your favorite themes! With every purchase, you will also receive a free surprise gift.