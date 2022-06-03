^

'Chef Sarah G': Sarah Geronimo obtains certificate to become pastry chef

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 3, 2022 | 4:09pm
Sarah Geronimo and husband Matteo Guidicelli
Sarah Geronimo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Sarah Geronimo can now add baking to her resume after she received a merit certificate to officially become a pastry chef.

Sarah's husband Matteo Guidicelli made the announcement on Instagram that the singer finished her requirements at the Heny Sison Culinary School's Essential Baking and Pastry Series.

For her satisfactory completion and by the recommendation of the school's faculty, Sarah was given a Certificate of Merit.

Matteo expressed how proud he was of his wife: "Your achievements are limitless because you always strive for excellence! I love you!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Matteo Guidicelli (@matteog)

The athlete-turned-actor even joked that the singer-actress could now be referred to as "Chef Sarah."

Joining Sarah and Matteo in photos when the former was given her certificate were Sarah's mentors Heny Sison and Juan Carlo Estagle, Matteo's brother Paolo, and several friends of the celebrity couple.

Matteo has long been showing off Sarah's baking skills, which she pursued while taking a break from showbiz amid the ongoing pandemic. Some of her sweet creations include bite-sized strawberry shortcakes, a chocolate cake with berries, and her own version of Cereal Tres Leches.

This isn't Sarah's first time in the kitchen learning from experts as she took a class under Chef Gino Gonzales from the Center of Asian Culinary Studies back in 2016.

She previously admitted to being intimidated by baking and cooking, but gained confidence in following recipes as well as preparing her favorite Filipino dishes

RELATED: Pop star, homemaker: Sarah Geronimo shares baking, cooking hacks

