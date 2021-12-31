Tiger appetite: New recipes, food adventures to try for New Year 2022Â 

Tiger appetite: New recipes, food adventures to try for New Year 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Year 2022, according to Chinese astrology, is the Year of the Water Tiger, which only happens every 60 years.

Like the Water Tiger that has been known for its boldness, power and predisposition to do something big, ring in the new year by trying something new — such as the following recipes, dishes and food joints that could complement your Media Noche:

Pasta dishes

Moms love to discover new recipes to make home-cooked meals exciting and nutritious for their families. Usually they would ask fellow moms for tips, but thanks to the Internet, they can quickly contact each other or simply search the web for more recipes.

If you’re on the hunt for some fresh recipes, Pinoy pasta brand El Real launched a website with various unique and delicious pasta possibilities, or simply, “Pastabilities.”

Through the “Real Pastabilities by El Real” website or www.realpastabilities.com, everyone can explore pasta possibilities and share their pasta abilities. Moms can discover several pasta recipes that they can cook for the family, including unique creations such as the following:

Stir Fry Veggie Spaghetti

Ingredients

400g El Real Flat Spaghetti

2 cups marinara sauce

1 can mushrooms

1 small squash, chopped

1 onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, chopped into thin strips

1 green bell pepper, chopped into thin strips

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Step 1: Cook El Real Flat Spaghetti based on package instructions.

Step 2: Heat the pan and oil. Sautee the onion.

Step 3: Add red and green bell peppers and mushrooms. Stir and cook for 2 minutes.

Step 4: Season with salt and pepper and add squash. Cook for 3 minutes.

Step 5: Add marinara sauce and stir well. Let it simmer.

Step 6: Add the spaghetti.

Step 7: Serve and enjoy!

Coconut Shrimp Pasta

Ingredients

400g El Real Flat Spaghetti

2 cans coconut milk

400g shrimp

½ cup chicken broth

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp garlic, finely chopped

2 tsp ginger, finely chopped

2 tsp chili sauce

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Step 1: Cook the flat spaghetti based on package instructions. Drain and set aside.

Step 2: While cooking the pasta, heat the olive oil in a separate pot. Sautee the garlic at ginger. Add the shrimps.

Step 3: Add coconut milk and chicken broth. Add the fish sauce, chili sauce at lemon juice. Set to boil.

Step 4: Add the cooked spaghetti. Mix the sauce well.

Step 5: You can top it with chopped cilantro.

Step 6: Serve and enjoy!

Tropical Party Pasta

Ingredients

400g El Real Party Pasta

3 pcs mango, diced

3 pcs papaya, diced

3 pcs banana, sliced

½ cup grapes, sliced

1 cup condensed milk

¾ cup all purpose cream

Directions

Step 1: Cook El Real Party Pasta based on the package instructions.

Step 2: In a big bowl, miss the cooked pasta with condensed milk and cream.

Step 3: Add mangoes, papayas, bananas and grapes. Mix well.

Step 4: Serve and enjoy!

Our Daily Ulam's Seafood Pasta

Why does ground pork get all the love when cooking pasta if there’s another protein-packed, omega 3-rich alternative you should try like Doña Elena Tuna? Additionally, this version will surely appease all the garlic-lovers at your dinner table. Doña Elena Al Dente and Pasta are available in all groceries and supermarkets nationwide. Buy online at Fly Ace Corporation Official Lazada Store, Fly Ace Corporation Official Shopee Store, or at Ace Market website.

Ingredients:

250g Doña Elena Al Dente Linguine

1 can Doña Elena Tuna Chunks

Doña Elena Pure olive oil

frozen shrimps & squid

minced garlic

salt & pepper

chili flakes

dried & fresh parsley

parmesan cheese

Procedure:

Cook Doña Elena Al Dente Linguine according to package instructions. In a pan, sauté garlic in Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil. Add the shrimps & squid followed by Doña Elena Tuna Chunks. Season with salt & pepper, add chili flakes for that spicy kick (optional) and dried parsley. Add the cooked pasta, combine well. Serve hot, top with parsley & parmesan cheese.

Tex-Mex option in Makati

Crazy over chicken? Look no farther than Makati because El Pollo Loco opened its new branch at the 2nd floor of Glorietta 4. Known for its popular flame-grilled chicken, this fast casual restaurant offers young urban professionals and families working and livng in Makati and nearby areas the chance to enjoy a fresh new level of Tex-Mex goodness.

The brand’s healthy flame-grilled Mexican Chicken has been a staple in the Philippines for 25 for its meat marinated fresh in herbs, spices, fruit juices, and garlic, then grilled the healthy just as you like it for that delectable smoky flavor.

Chicken meals are served either ala carte or loco (with rice or tortilla) and are bundled with your choice of sides, salads, soups, tacos and quesadillas. Its famed and well-loved sides are fresh tomato salsa (hand-prepared fresh daily), Spanish rice, tortilla bread, potato salad, fiesta corn, loco fries, and coleslaw—perfect for friends and family, and ideal if you need a meal on-the-go, too. They also have the Loco Bowl with Asian Zing, a generous mix of chicken slices grilled to perfection, rice, and sweet corn, then drizzled with a special sauce, perfect for lunch and even dinner.

The restaurant may be all about the chicken, but it also serves their signature Crunchy Tacos (with a choice of either chicken or beef filling), Beef Nachos, Spaghetti con salsa, Chicken Cheese Taquitos, Chicken Quesadilla, and Chips and salsa. Its other branches are in SM Megamall and inside Italianni's Bonifacio High Street.

Different kinds of ham to make New Year memorable

It’s hard to think of the holidays and not imagine the scrumptious food that traditionally accompanies the celebrations. Part and parcel of this special occasion is the appetizing ham that will make it a New Year to remember.

Here are some King Sue Ham options based on tenderness, aroma, and of course, flavor:

Bone-In Chinese Ham: A coveted holiday table centerpiece, this ham is made following the handcrafted recipe from King Sue Ham’s founder Mr. Cu Un Kay. It is made from premium hind leg infused with select spices and seasonings, and smoked to divine perfection. Today, the Chinese Ham is recognized as the gold standard for any festive celebration where ham is the show-stopping centerpiece. Available in 2kg to 3.5kg weight range.

A coveted holiday table centerpiece, this ham is made following the handcrafted recipe from King Sue Ham’s founder Mr. Cu Un Kay. It is made from premium hind leg infused with select spices and seasonings, and smoked to divine perfection. Today, the Chinese Ham is recognized as the gold standard for any festive celebration where ham is the show-stopping centerpiece. Available in 2kg to 3.5kg weight range. Piña Ham: Infusing the traditional smoked flavors the brand is known for, the Piña Ham is made from whole "Pigue" that is brine-cured for a few days and then cut and placed inside a net used to hang the hams during the long smoking process.

Infusing the traditional smoked flavors the brand is known for, the Piña Ham is made from whole "Pigue" that is brine-cured for a few days and then cut and placed inside a net used to hang the hams during the long smoking process. Sweet Ham: There's no going wrong with a sensational combination of brine and glaze, mingling harmoniously to create the distinct flavor of the brand’s Sweet Ham. The versatility of this product, available in 800g and 1kg packs, is what makes it shine. Delivering a savory experience with every bite, it’s also ideal for making sliders or roll-ups, topping up grazing boxes, or making satisfying sandwiches for your holiday parties.

Scoop: BLK 513 launches digital frozen yogurt store

Frozen yogurt label BLK 513 invites everyone to visit its new store located in SM Grand Central. The new store features a self-checkout kiosk system that promotes an efficient grab-and-go experience alongside contactless payments. Its new touchscreen ordering format bridges the gap between meeting the market’s changing needs brought on by the pandemic, and the brand’s mission to engage and innovate by embracing new restaurant technology.

“The renewed (brand) experience is our entry to the post-pandemic world,” said co-founder Abi Sy. “In these challenging times, it’s a testament of creativity, surprise, and innovation in our category.”

Known for the retro concepts of its branches, the new store has a vintage theater design paired with modern-day graphic elements. The integration of the wall-mounted self-checkout kiosk into its layout also provides customers a safe and easy way to order their favorites, including a new line of juice cleanses that stays true to its mission of providing customers with access to guilt-free indulgences.

The Black Detox Fruit Juice is available in fruit flavors: Calamansi 15kcal, Dalandan 25kcal, and Mango-Passionfruit 40kcal. These are made with real fruits and the signature activated charcoal, a great way to reset for, during, and after the holidays as well as into the coming year.

Easy holiday snacks: 3 recipes using tortillos

Food has always been a great avenue to express one’s creativity, especially with the current hype surrounding on-the-go snacks or 3-minute chef hacks posted online. There are a lot of videos on the food community of TikTok – FoodTok – that shows the easy step by step on how to put a twist on your favorite go-to snacks.

And now with the holidays, it’s the perfect time to dive into some delicious snacks while relaxing and enjoying the jolly season. One snack you can enjoy this season is Granny Goose Tortillos and its tasty line of flavored chips made from 100% real and stoneground corn.

There are a number of ways to enjoy Granny Goose Tortillos for an authentic snacking experience for any occasion. Here are three recipes that you can easily make at home: