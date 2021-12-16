



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Food and Leisure

                        
Down South is a hall for all

                        

                        
ARTMAGEDDON - Igan D’Bayan - The Philippine Star
December 16, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Down South is a hall for all
The Bistro Group has reopened and reimagined its My South Hall food court at Conrad’s S Maison in Pasay City. And it goes beyond being a mere food court; it feels more like a hall of flavors.
Photos by Walter Bollozos

                        

                           
At the end of the pandemic, we will go out with our loved ones and start living. Again. Not like before where we synthetically clocked in day after day, barely human, automatedly accruing properties and insuppressible pressure. But live, dammit, live. Gaze at sunsets, God’s own screensavers. Walk the dog (even if she were the Beast of the Village out to drag you hell-ward by the leash). Listen to music and watch movies like a child open to wonderment (killing the crusty critic within). Talk rather than text. Attend good art shows and partake of equally good food. Savor and not just consume.



It is not the end of the pandemic, not by a long shot. The Greek alphabet is long and full of terrors, but we are starting to adapt. Like we always have. Charles Darwin foresaw the bad eggs but predicted how resilient the good ones are. Maybe at this point, after most of us being holed up for two long years as emperors of living rooms and summoners of delivery riders, we should not just adapt, but — no matter how difficult it is — do our own personal renaissance. And the quest is punctuated with hearty meals.



Jean Paul Manuud, president and COO of The Bistro Group, believes it is indeed high time for a reset, a recharge and a sumptuous repast.



The Bistro Group has reopened and reimagined its My South Hall food court at Conrad’s S Maison in Pasay City. And it goes beyond being a mere food court; it feels more like a hall of flavors.







Southern heaven: Favorites from El Pollo Loco, Bulgogi Brothers, Modern Shanghai and Fish & Co.







What Paul has noticed is when customers are in a particular restaurant within a cluster of Bistro Group “synergy stores” (say, within Uptown Mall or Conrad), they order dishes from the other Bistro brands as well. Paul has seen the pattern and thus, duly inspired, he and the group decided on formalizing that experience with My South Hall with its lineup of restaurants such as Bulgogi Brothers, El Pollo Loco, Modern Shanghai, Fish & Co., Buffalo Wild Wings, and Fresh Co. (Right outside the hall itself are other Bistro restaurants such as Texas Roadhouse, Italianni’s, and Watami.)



Manuud explains, “(That was) the inspiration — a food hall where our well-loved restaurants are located in a common area. My South Hall is a big venue that houses our dependable concepts and features different cuisines that are in synergy with one another. There is no duplication of flavors, whether you prefer Japanese, Mexican, Chinese, Korean, American, and a lot more. And it offers full service, so you don’t have to leave your table. Our servers will take care of your orders and serve them.”



The place is comfortable and spacious (which is of utmost concert for us social distancers); the interior design is cool, comfy and contemporary (creamy wood tones dominate along with sofa cushions in teal [or turquoise, if you are slightly hungover]); the enthusiastic food servers and managers are all strictly following health and safety protocols; and the kitchens are rocking with cuisines for diners of all gustatory persuasions — call it “hall for all.”



Paul explains how it is usual to see, for example, a mom and a dad whet their appetites with steamed chicken feet or those signature xiao long bao from Modern Shanghai, the daughter gravitate toward salads and wraps at Fresh Co, while the two boys go crazy with Slammers and jalapeño pepper bites from Buffalo Wild Wings, with all of them sharing some Bombay fish-and-fries combo from Fish & Co., marinated boneless short ribs and wraps from Bulgogi Brothers, or tasty flame-grilled chicken from El Pollo Loco. (The components may vary, but we adore how families — traditional or non-traditional — operate: each is an individual, in terms of food, music and otherwise, and yet everyone shares.)



“Everyone gets to choose,” the Bistro executive says. The cuisines are curated and the experience of cross-ordering from Bistro brands within and right outside the hall is seamless. Paul utilized the downtime during the long lockdowns to rethink some of their restaurant strategies.



My South Hall was transformed from its former setup of being an elevated fast-casual food court into something more sophisticated, a space that would fit in the new dynamics consistent with the grand reset the world has long been hankering for.







Lisa Ronquillo, The Bistro Group VP for marketing; Guia Abuel, VP for operations; Jean Paul Manuud, The Bistro Group president and COO; and Divine Peralta, director of operations.







“The response of our customers has been encouraging,” he says. “They have high expectations for Bistro brands and our aim is to meet — even surpass — those expectations. The situation now is significantly different from last year’s when we felt the gloom of the pandemic hovering over us. This is because more and more people are getting vaccinated and people feel safer going out of their homes.”



Manuud says the people behind the Bistro Group are in high spirits. “Bistro is back!” he concludes. Customers sharing dishes from Korea, China, Mexico, the US and other countries — well, that could give us a semblance of normalcy. A new season after downer upon downer of episodes. A family sharing a meal, being in the same hall — what could top that?



Now, what should we do as the metaphorical winter of discontent might soon be ending? We simply head South.



* * *



My South Hall is at Level 1, S Maison, Conrad Manila, Marina Way corner Seaside Boulevard, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City. For information, follow My South Hall on social media.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BISTRO
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Down South is a hall for all
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
Down South is a hall for all


                              

                                                                  By Igan D’Bayan |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
At the end of the pandemic, we will go out with our loved ones and start living. Again.

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adored and endangered: the complex world of the Japanese eel
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 hours ago

                              
                              
Adored and endangered: the complex world of the Japanese eel


                              

                                                                  By Mathias Cena |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tsuyoshi Hachisuka gently places skewered eel on a grill, preparing a much-loved Japanese delicacy that is now so endangered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 There&rsquo;s a Xiaomi online budol for these 5 types of Christmas gifters
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
There’s a Xiaomi online budol for these 5 types of Christmas gifters


                              

                                                                  By Euden Valdez |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Xiaomi is here with a bunch of online budols at Lazada and Shopee that will cater to all our gifting needs—while making...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rebisco special cans feature works of famous, budding Pinoy artists
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Rebisco special cans feature works of famous, budding Pinoy artists


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Rebisco’s Special Designer Tin Cans are hot collector items these days because not only are they filled with high-quality...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Grabbing the opportunity to share: Philstar.com surprises orphanage with early Christmas treats
                              


                                                            

                                  Partner                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Grabbing the opportunity to share: Philstar.com surprises orphanage with early Christmas treats


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
In the Philippines, Christmas starts as early as September. But last September, amid the funny memes of “Father Christmas”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mister Donut makes the Holidays sweeter with Merry Treats!
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Mister Donut makes the Holidays sweeter with Merry Treats!


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Don’t pout – the most wonderful time of the year deserves the most wonderful desserts only from Mister Donut...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with