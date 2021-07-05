Kris Bernal victimized by 23 fake food deliveries; Grab responds, reimburses victims

MANILA, Philippines — Delivery service company Grab Philippines has responded to actress Kris Bernal's complaint against 23 fake food delivery orders.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com earlier today, the company said: "It has been brought to our attention that someone has recently used our platform to place multiple orders - causing undue stress to Ms Kris Bernal and our driver-partners.

"Grab has a zero-tolerance policy on fraudulent activities. Upon learning of this incident, we have immediately conducted our investigation and we have blocked the mobile phone IMEI of the fraudster to avoid similar incidents from happening in the future. We are also working closely with Ms. Kris Bernal on the matter, and we have reimbursed our delivery-partners who have fallen prey to this fraudster."

The company avowed to "continue to extend its cooperation with the local authorities in their investigation."

The latest incident on fake booking involving actress Bernal has revived calls for registration of SIM as well as ditching the cash-on-delivery (COD) option. The actress went to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on July 5 to seek help on the 23 fake bookings that wrongfully incriminated her last Saturday.

The actress aired her grievance and sympathies to the delivery drivers who flocked to their house. She said she just wanted to give them "justice."

"Actually sa akin, okay lang e. Naabala ako, okay lang. Pero 'yung mom ko naabala din. Siya 'yung kumakausap sa Grab drivers kasi she wanted to protect me also and my mom is already a senior. Ayoko rin na lumalabas-labas siya. Naabala siya. This is not just actually for me but for my mother and also doon sa mga riders ng kahit saan na delivery service na naska-scam at naloloko ng mga fake booking," Kris said in a video by Manny Vargas of DZBB on Twitter.

Kris posted successive posts of arriving delivery drivers on Instagram last Saturday. A total of 23 delivery drivers were scammed by fake bookings made under the name of a certain Jen Jen Manalo.

Netizens in the comment section of GMA News' post, however, raised their concerns involving online bookings. Many said that it was time to disable the COD option, while others pushed for SIM registration.

Graydon Manuel wrote: "Abolish that antiquated COD mode of payment and just use Gcash for all payments to eliminate these scammers. And Congress should expedite the passage of the bill requiring registration of all SIM cards and presentation of valid IDs prior to purchase."

Mxcm Alinne agreed. "All apps should have card payment methods only and abolish COD. In that way, no victims for both drivers and customers," the post read.

COD is among the most popular mode of payment for many online bookings. Other options include the traditional debit/credit cards and the growing, popular method of e-money/wallet.

"National I'd (sic) talaga need yung lahat ng bibili ng simcard dapat naka trace mas less yung crime na ganyan," Aiza Francisco Anque said.

Lyneche Gamboa Ronelag agreed. "Dapat talaga my national id pra lhat ng # automatic yan mka reg. Sa name madali mahuli agad kpag mron mga gnyan," the post read.

The National ID system is made possible by Republic Act. No. 11055 or known as Philippine Identification System Act (PhilSys) signed by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte in August 2018.

"As a foundational digital ID system, the PhilSys will transform how services are delivered and accessed in the Philippines, and accelerate our transition to a digital economy, including to enable presenceless, paperless and cashless transactions," read the description on the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).