Internet users react to Jollibee's 'fried towel' incident

MANILA, Philippines — Jollibee Foods Corp. announced that it closed down its Jollibee Bonifacio Stop Over branch for three days following the so-called "fried towel" incident.

In a statement released Wednesday night, Jollibee said it will review its compliance with the company's procedure and will re-train its personnel.

"As a result of this incident, we have directed the Jollibee Bonifacio - Stop Over branch to close for three days starting tomorrow, June 3, to throughly review its compliance with procedures and retrain its store team to ensure that this will not happen again. We will also send out reminders to all stores to ensure the strict adherence to Jollibee's food preparation systems," the fast food chain said.

"Jollibee has carefully developed and complied with food preparation systems to ensure that we deliver excellent quality products and customer satisfaction," it added.

The statement came after Facebook user Alique Perez posted yesterday that she ordered Jollibee via Grab from its Bonicafio Stop Over branch. She posted photos and videos of her order, which included a deep-fried towel that looks like Chicken Joy.

“Just something that frustrated me this late. We had Jollibee delivered via grab. Ordered chicken for my son, while I was trying to get him a bite, I found it super hard to even slice. Tried opening it up with my hands and to my surprise a deep fried towel,” Alique wrote.

“This is really disturbing... How the hell do you get the towel in the batter and even fry it!?!? Yung totoo?” she added.

Social media users had mixed reactions on the incident.

“Should close forever and denied that owner to operate Jollibee franchise,” Twitter user @akosiraymondSG said.

“Well done for the immediate action. Was there any compensation pala ba for the poor customer that received this? At sana hindi na maulit 'to at matanggal sana yung crew na gumawa non,” Twitter user @zdaneee commented.

“I heart your Chicken Joy but it will take time for me to forget about that Towel Joy video & photo. Somehow, lagi ko sya maaalala each time makita ko yung chicken nyo,” @pscd87 said.