Jasmine at new World Makati Hotel unveils refreshed a la carte menu

MANILA, Philippines — Jasmine, the signature Chinese restaurant of New World Makati Hotel, proudly introduces its refreshed À La Carte Menu, presenting traditional Chinese cuisine through contemporary technique, refined presentation, and thoughtfully selected ingredients.

Masterfully curated by Master Chef Brandon Ng, also known as Chee Kin Ng, the new menu showcases a thoughtful balance between time-honored Chinese cooking techniques and evolving dining preferences.

Designed around seasonal ingredients, modern Chinese dining trends, and guests’ growing appreciation for authentic yet innovative flavors, the refreshed selection reinforces Jasmine’s commitment to culinary excellence and memorable dining experiences.

Jasmine Master Chef Brandon Ng

A curated menu inspired by tradition, purpose

Guided by New World Hotels & Resorts’ purpose of “creating a future where people and places enrich one another,” Jasmine brings this philosophy to its culinary approach by partnering with local farmers, fisheries, and producers across the Philippines.

Ingredients featured throughout the menu include fresh vegetables from the Cordillera region, Bicol chili peppers, salted fish from Negros, and sustainably sourced seafood from Palawan. Through these partnerships, Jasmine celebrates local provenance while supporting regional communities.

New signature creations and chef’s recommendations

The refreshed menu features standout dishes that combine refined technique, bold flavor, and modern presentation while preserving the essence of well-loved Chinese classics.

Appetizers

Crispy Bean Curd with Salt and Pepper

Imperial Peking Duck (Served Two Ways)

Dim Sum Creations

Seafood Lobster Dumpling

Golden Harbor Salmon and Asparagus Dumpling

Assorted Mushroom and Truffle Dumpling

Jasmine Oven-Baked Curry Chicken Puff

Main courses

Chinese-Style Beef Tenderloin with Onion and Mandarin Sauce

Honey Orange Chicken

Chinese-Style Scrambled Egg with Scallop and Tomato

Fried French Beans with Minced Pork and Dried Shrimp

Pork Belly and Liver Sausage Fried Rice with X.O. Sauce

Desserts

Chilled Milk Pudding with Salted Egg Ice Cream

Steamed Creamy Cheese Piggy Bun

Jasmine Restaurant at New World Makati Hotel - New A La Carte Menu Dishes

An elevated dining experience in Makati

Whether for a family gathering, business lunch, intimate dinner or special celebration, Jasmine offers an elegant and welcoming setting where exceptional cuisine and warm hospitality come together.

Guests can further enhance their dining experience with the restaurant’s signature cocktails, including the Jasmine Bloom and Xiang Máo Drop, alongside a carefully curated selection of wines and premium teas.