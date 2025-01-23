KC Concepcion, Iza Calzado's photos by Mark Nicdao now part of Los Angeles' Getty Museum

KC Concepcion's photo shot by Mark Nicdao is now part of the photographer's works listed in Getty Museum's website

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino lensman Mark Nicdao’s photographs of supermodel Jo Ann Bitagcol, model KC Concepcion, and actress Iza Calzado are now part of Los Angeles’ premier Getty Museum.

Nicdao’s photos of the three, alongside formerly active actress-host Nancy Castiliogne and Queen Melo, can be found on his portfolio listed on the museum’s website.

More details about Nicdao’s photos, dated 2008 and 2012, are listed on the website. Each of the photos featuring the popular Filipino celebrities is annotated with descriptions on details of the dress and their designers.

KC posted about the good news on her Instagram last Tuesday.

“I’m beyond honored to share that a photograph of mine from 2008, captured by my dear friend and creative visionary Mark Nicdao — and wearing Puey Quiñones — has been acquired (along with his other incredible works) by none other than the iconic Getty,” KC wrote on Instagram.

She also praised the popular photographer for his “raw talent, vision, relentless hard work, and the mind (and heart!) of a genius.”

The Getty Museum is renowned for its collection of pre-20th century European paintings, drawings, illuminated manuscripts, sculpture, decorative arts and photographs from all over the world.

