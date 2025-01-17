Chinatown to the world: Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Global 2025 debuts

Participants from around the world will vie for coveted titles through a series of events and collaborations with prominent partners, showcasing a dynamic cultural movement on a global stage.

MANILA, Philippines — The inaugural Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Global (MMCG) event kicks off this January 2025, hosted by CHiNOY TV and the Federation of Filipino Chinese Association of the Philippines Foundation Inc.

Presented by Oishi and Hilton Manila at Newport World Resorts, the prestigious pageant celebrates the rich heritage and vibrant traditions of the global Chinese diaspora.

Participants from around the world will vie for coveted titles through a series of events and collaborations with prominent partners, showcasing a dynamic cultural movement on a global stage.

A global stage for diverse culture, beauty

The MMCG event runs from January 12 to January 20. A key highlight was the highly anticipated Candidates Reveal: The Search for the Next Face of Chinatown, which took place on January 14 at The Manila Hotel.

During this event, the 20 contestants proudly showcased their diverse backgrounds and cultural identities.

Global diversity with contestants from around the world

This year's candidates represent diverse backgrounds from different countries, including USA, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, China, Singapore and Hong Kong, each bringing their unique cultural identities:

Jastine Lim (Philippines)

Chiara Alix Lim (Philippines)

Jenina Lui (Australia)

Gwyneth Yvonne Jao (Philippines)

Juliette Louie (Hong Kong)

Zhang Ruoxi (China)

Candice Xiao Liang (USA)

Clarysse Yoke Yee (Malaysia)

Rebecca Kwek Jing Yi (Singapore)

Khryss Nicole Go (Philippines)

Kirby Mark Chen (Philippines)

Jeric Bennett Uy Mendoza (Philippines)

Aragon Jacob Yu Lor (Philippines)

Francis Matthew Ngo (Philippines)

Rafael Jacque Balila (Philippines)

Aravinda Rao (Singapore)

Duan Shiqing (China)

Ethan Tam Ming Hao (Malaysia)

Byron Sng (Malaysia)

Joseph Morris (Australia)

Cultural journeys: Exploring Binondo, Baguio

From January 15 to January 18, the contestants will embark on an exciting cultural journey.

The first stop is Binondo, the world's oldest Chinatown, on January 15. This tour will explore Filipino-Chinese culture, food and heritage in-depth, with stops at historical landmarks, temples, and local eateries.

The journey continues from January 16 to January 18 in Baguio, where the contestants will immerse themselves in the beauty of the mountain city. Notable spots like Burnham Park, Mines View Park, and the Strawberry Farm will be visited, while the cool climate and rich cultural heritage of Baguio are celebrated.

A special Culture Night will take place on January 17, where contestants will dress in native costumes to honor Filipino traditions. This event is a collaboration between Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Global, the Association of Baguio Chinese Filipino Youth Inc., The Orchard Hotel Baguio, and Megapines Realty and Development Inc., emphasizing the connection between Filipino and Chinese cultures.

Crowning the next face of Chinatown

The competition will culminate on January 20, with the Winners' Night at Hilton Manila, Newport World Resorts.

The event will be hosted by Janeena Chan and Nicole Cordoves, with a special performance by Korean Singer, Mr. Kim Won Shik also known as Ravi.

Kim Won Shik, also known as Ravi, is a South Korean rapper, singer, and songwriter, former member of the boy group VIXX, and founder of the record labels Groovl1n and The L1VE. He was honored with the Best Theme Song award at the 29th Asian Television Awards for his performance of "To Be With You," the theme song of the Philippine adaptation of the hit K-drama What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and will also perform a few songs at the Winners' Night.

The crowning ceremony will showcase elegant crowns, meticulously crafted by a leading Hong Kong jewelry manufacturer.

These crowns symbolize core Confucian values: Hé (Harmony), Zhong (Loyalty), and Zhì (Wisdom). They will be awarded to the Grand Winner, 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up.

Additionally, the People's Choice Award, presented by Eventista, will honor the Top 5 contestants, celebrating their exceptional public support and popularity.

The brand Christelle by Nannette will also be prominently featured at this prestigious event.

Honoring heritage, embracing global unity

The MMCG pageant will feature a series of cultural events showcasing contestants’ talents and heritage throughout the competition period, empowering the next generation of trailblazers in the global Chinese diaspora.

The pageant will conclude on January 20, 2025, with Winners' Night at Hilton Manila, Newport World Resorts, coinciding with Chinese New Year celebrations.

Stay updated by following Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Global on Facebook and Instagram.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from Mr. And Ms. Chinatown Global. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.