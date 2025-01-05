Top designers showcase capsule collections at Cebu bridal fair

MANILA, Philippines — In a bid to become the top destination for weddings and formal affairs, Fili Hotel Nustar Cebu hosted “Beloved: Bridal and Celebrations Fair.”

With its luxurious facilities, first-class services, and distinct Filipino hospitality, Fili (from Filipino) is the newest brand of homegrown hotels by Robinsons Hotels and Resorts.

Held on September 21 to 22 at the Grand Ballroom of the Nustar Convention Center, “Beloved” gathered more than 90 top-tier event planners, photographers, food and beverage suppliers, and the country’s best and emerging fashion and accessories designers.

Celebrated designer Francis Libiran showcased his immaculate collection he calls “Covenant” on the first night. The second night unleashed Cebu’s powerhouse group of established and emerging designers: Jun Escario, Agustin Pedrano, Hanz Coquilla, Marichu Tan, Protacio, Philip Rodriguez, Oscar James, Mike Yapching, Valerie Alvez, and Wendell Quisido.

Along with the 10 designers, Ayka Lim and La Coca also displayed their works at a specially mounted exhibit at the ballroom.

Directed by Mark Masa, “Beloved: The Grand Finale” is a testament to Cebu’s boundless creative talents.

Protacio launches capsule collection

For the capsule collection he calls “Basic Instinct,” the always impressive Protacio Empaces bared his minimalist streak at the show.

“I was touching on my very personal aesthetics and on how I want things to be,”Empaces said. “The silhouettes are simple clean lines with a slight 1960s reference. I used raw linen, tulle and a few percentage of polyester satin in shades of beige and ecru.”

For model Joni, he created a cutout embroidery top over a pleated tulle skirt, embroidery being an integral part in almost all of my designs. Andrea, the flower girl, was in a two-toned baby doll dress

For model Lazaro, he made a raw linen jacket and pants with a satin stole and a mother of pearl inlay brooch.

It was a showstopping piece for model Ena: an enthralling raw linen empire-cut terno with a train and bow as back details. A decidedly subdued look for the otherwise avant-garde inclinations of the designer known for his sophisticated wit.

“I felt excited upon the invitation to participate in ‘Beloved’ because it was the first for Nustar to hold a bridal fair,” said Empaces.

Ninety percent (905) of his orders are party wear. But, recently, he said he is glad that there is a surge of demand for Filipiniana outfits.

“The wedding and debutante parties have bounced back, making design houses busy again,” Empaces said. “People are partying again after a long period of hibernation. Plus, Cebu has more party venues to offer!” — Video by C. Mendez Legaspi

RELATED: Francis Libiran unveils fresh bridal designs at Cebu fair