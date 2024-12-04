Aesthetic pimple patch now in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — An aesthetic pimple patch brand from Singapore has now arrived in the Philippines.

During the launch, Gayle Oblea, Chief Marketing Officer of Matchy Patchy, said they brought the brand to the Philippines because they want to transform the way people think about acne care.

"The whole point is to really make sure that we go really outside of the box,” Gayle said.

“So if you’ve never tried pimple patches, normally, the pimple patches really go for those invisible ones, 'di ba? That you put on and then you put your makeup on, or for boys, they put it on so that it stays invisible. Nobody would see the pimple,” she added.

Gayle said that teenagers will have a unique style while caring for their skin.

“The whole point is to, you know, embrace who you are, embrace yourself,” Oblea explained. “I mean, growing up, especially for teenagers up to like, early 20s to even late or mid-30s, we still experience pimples, especially for teenagers, 'no?” she said.

With six different designs, each pack of Matchy Patchy contains 20 eye-catching patches. From heart shapes to holographic gems, flowers to stars, there’s a patch to match every mood and personality. But these patches aren’t just about aesthetics. Formulated in Korea with hydrocolloid and tea tree oil, they’re designed to be as effective as they are stylish.

