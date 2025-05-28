'Philippines my house now': Man of the World 2024 Sergio Azuaga learns Tagalog

Sergio Azuaga is extending his stay in the Philippines to pursue other opportunities outside of pageantry.

MANILA, Philippines — Sergio Azuaga, the Venezuelan with the dazzling smile, is the reigning Man of the World.

As the current titleholder, the impossibly handsome Sergio has enjoyed massive visibility in the national fashion scene. He has modeled for designer Michael Leyva and the lifestyle label Bench.

Sergio, 20, is set to relinquish his title on May 31 at the Skydome, SM City North Edsa.

In a commercial shoot for the international footwear brand, Jojo Bragais Shoes, Philstar.com and other publications went behind the scenes for a special interview with the Venezuelan with the matinee-idol good looks.

For the first shoot, Sergio was wearing the Jojo Bragais Man Elevator Shoes and Reversibelt. He finds the products amazing. “The idea of three inches more in, for example, these shoes, it makes you walk with a higher confidence, that's for sure,” Sergio said.

Sergio said that footwear and shoes play an important role in a pageant contestant's journey, "Imagine that you'll be walking in the wrong way in the pageant, foot naked, that won't be cool, right? Yeah, it's very important.”

Extending stay

The Venezuelan is grateful for the opportunities that came his way after winning the title last year. He said that he is happy to meet like-minded people and get each other's support.

"The Philippines is my house now. Of course, I'm extending,” Sergio said.

He has been to Batangas, Puerto Galera, Pampanga, Tarlac. He is looking forward to experiencing Boracay, Siargao, El Nido in Palawan since he saw the stunning photos of its beaches while scrolling his social media feed.

“I've been in so many sites, but it's beautiful. It's beautiful. There's so many places like, for example, Puerto Galera. It's beautiful, I mean, it's an island, beautiful beaches, it's amazing. I cannot even imagine when I go to Boracay, El Nido, Siargao, something like that. I really want to live there," Sergio said.

After he passes his title by the end of this month, he has set his plans outside of his official duties, which include preparing for a future in the country.

Sergio can say basic Filipino greetings and words, such as "Magandang umaga," "masarap," and "Mahal kita." The Venezuelan complimented the Filipinos' smiling disposition.

He professes his love for Venezuela but Sergio said that he is looking forward to spending his time here in the Philippines.

“I'm very happy to be here and for sure keep improving my career of modeling and give what the people, what they want to see, right? Give the people what they want to see, that is a little bit more of Sergio, do more content, do more stuff, so I can connect more with the people. I know that they are going to be very, very happy," he said.

