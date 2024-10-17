BINI launched as new Filipino fashion label endorsers

MANILA, Philippines —"Nation's Girl Group" BINI added another feather to their cap as they are the new brand ambassadors of Penshoppe.

During the launch last night, BINI said they are excited to represent the brand.

"Thank you so much Penshoppe family for having us tonight. Sobrang excited po namin. Actually na-traffic kami kanina pero at least we're here. Sobrang salamat po sa warm welcome," the group's leader, Jhoanna, said.

When asked how the shoot of their video was, Mikha said: "It was so fun."

"Everyone was welcoming. We didn't feel it was work. We're just playing around. It was fun. It didn't feel like work at all," Mikha added.

Stacey said that it was a dream come true to become an ambassador for the brand.

"We are extremely happy, grateful and excited because when we were younger, we've always known Penshoppe and every time I go to a store for me, personally, I got so excited," Stacey said.

"I hoard items especially for Christmas. It's just so cool now we are representing Penshoppe," she added.

