Miss Universe Philippines defends Chelsea Manalo, condemns 'unfair, insensitive' comments

Chelsea Manalo in what should have been her coronation evening gown if she won Miss Universe 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization issued a statement condemning the comments of a pageant vlogger towards Miss Universe Asia 2024 Chelsea Manalo, calling for respect and responsibility within the pageant community.

MUPH mentioned the comments of pageant vlogger Adam Genato were "unfair, insensitive, hurtful, and dismissive" of Chelsea's accomplishments, stressing it did not tolerate bullying and irresponsible vlogging especially from pageant correspondents who frequent its events.

Genato mentioned in a viral video that the Philippines would have done better if it was represented by Miss Universe Philippines runners-up Christi McGarry or Ahtisa Manalo. The pageant vlogger pointed out the latter could have combatted the "Barbie-like" looks of eventual Miss Universe winner Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark.

"For too long, we have allowed such behavior to be tolerated because bashers and haters have been an accepted part of social media," MUPH continued. "But in reality, we still have a choice to normalize it or speak up against it."

The national organization said content creators and those earning from the content they put out should be guided by respect, responsibility, and decency, and that pageant vloggers, in particular, should avoid saying anything demeaning.

"Making potentially or intentionally controversial statements for clout and engagement, but at the expense of delegates, is detestable," MUPH added.

The statement ended with MUPH thanking media partners and reiterated the call for a safe online space for beauty queens.

A tearful Genato responded with a eight-minute video apologizing to Chelsea and MUPH. He explained that he was only replying to a question about who should have represented the Philippines, admitting that there was no excuse for the words he chose.

Chelsea finished in the Top 30 of Miss Universe 2024, but was given the first-ever Miss Universe Asia title following the pageant's conclusion last November 17 (Manila time).

RELATED: Gloria Diaz reacts to Chelsea Manalo's performance at Miss Universe 2024