Gloria Diaz reacts to Chelsea Manalo's performance at Miss Universe 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz reacted to Chelsea Manalo's performance at the Miss Universe 2024 recently held in Mexico.

In the report of ABS-CBN News, Gloria said that "winning or losing is not the beginning or the end."

"It's only a step toward your own future, whatever it is that you do. Chelsea is beautiful. I've seen her many times in person, twice, three times. She's perfect but maybe today, maybe it's not yet her time. The winner was good," she said.

"And medyo spoiled kasi tayo, we always want to be winners, hindi ba? And I think for the moment now Chelsea is my winner," she added.

The veteran actress also gave her reaction to Continental Queen titles. Chelsea is the first Miss Universe Asia.

"That's good. They are being inclusive so they want to do new things. In fact, I heard the crown was made here. Ako naman I'd like to go with the times but of course during my time, it's always to be better than ever," she said.

"Kasi during my time it was simple, it was not as under pressure. Well, our prizes were good and our country was happy and that's all that counts. And I worked and met a lot of very important people," she added.

