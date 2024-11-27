Robbie Jaworski, other young stars attend Star Magical Christmas BallÂ 

Robbie Jaworski, other young stars attend Star Magical Christmas Ball

Star Magic's young and up-and-coming stars (from left) Kai Montinola, Robbie Jaworski and Fyang Smith at the Star Magical Christmas Ball in Solaire North in Quezon City on November 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Mikee Cojuangco’s son, Robbie Jaworski, is strikingly her male version in a dapper suit as he walked the white carpet of Star Magical Christmas Ball in Solaire North in Quezon City, days after signing with ABS-CBN’s talent arm, Star Magic.

Robbie is considered a “showbiz royalty,” a term often used to refer to children whose parents made marks in Philippine showbiz. He is the son of former actress and athlete Mikee, who during her heydays starred in movies that paired her with Aga Muhlach, and TV shows, including a weekly anthology on GMA-7.

Robbie is also the son of former basketball player Dodot Jaworski, whose father is the legendary Robert “Jawo” Jaworski of the Toyota and Ginebra San Miguel teams of the Philippine Basketball Association.

Apart from Robbie, Ara Davao is another showbiz offspring who graced the white carpet. She is the daughter of actors Ricky Davao and Jackie Lou Blanco. Katherine is currently part of Coco Martin’s nightly action-drama “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.”

ABS-CBN’s latest “Pinoy Big Brother” graduates also walked at last Sunday’s Christmas Ball.

Among them is Kai Montinola, who is the fourth placer at last month’s finale of “PBB: Gen 11.”

The Cebuana was a vision in a sparkly, studded dress with snowflake-inspired wings.

Her “PBB” batchmate and the grand prize winner, Fyang Smith, also graced the white carpet in a whimsical lavender gown with flower appliques.

RELATED: Angels and gentlemen: Gerald Anderson, other stars go solo at Star Magical Christmas Ball