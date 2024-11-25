BINI brings out the fun with Noche Buena outfits at Star Magic Christmas ball

P-pop girl group BINI donning Noche Buena treats at the Star Magical Christmas Ball held in Solaire North in Quezon City on November 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — BINI knows how to have fun with the eight-member P-pop group donning favorite Noche Buena treats, such as Lechon, Lumpia, and Fruit Salad, as they strutted the white carpet at Sunday night’s Star Magical Christmas Ball in Solaire North, Quezon City.

BINI was among the Star Magic artists who came with quirky outfits as opposed to the usual Western-inspired Christmas outfits of elves, reindeer and Santa Clauses.

Leader Jhoanna came as the Palihi 12 fruits for Noche Buena. Similarly, Stacey’s outfit has any of the 12 fruits as inspiration for her Fruit Salad ensemble.

Maloi came as the favorite pika-pika or appetizer Lumpia, while Mika is another pika-pika food that can perfectly pair with cured meats, crackers, or as part of the salad as Queso de Bola.

Colet and Aiah came as the meats, with former looking like a Christmas ham, while the latter is aptly donned in a Lechon, an obvious homage to her native Cebu, which is famous for its Cebu Lechon.

Sheena is the refreshment soda that Filipinos opt to wash down their greasy meats and stews, while Gwen is the candelabra that gives light to the Christmas spread.

Blooms, who are BINI’s fans, immediately made memes out of their favorite P-pop group.

“PURO KA BINI. PINAPAKAIN KA BA NG BINI MO NA YAN?!”



OPO. HANDA NGA SILA SA NOCHE BUENA EH ????????



BINI JOINS MAGICAL NIGHT#BINIatStarMagicalChristmas2024#BINI @BINI_ph pic.twitter.com/0MNaeGD0P8 — BLOOM PAGE (@bini_writes) November 24, 2024

BINI NOCHE BUENA HSHSJA



gwen - candle / placemat

stacey - buko salad

colet - ham

aiah - lechon

jhoanna - fruit

maloi- lumpia

mikha - queso de bola

sheena - soft drinks (coke syempre)



BINI JOINS MAGICAL NIGHT#BINIatStarMagicalChristmas2024#BINI @BINI_ph pic.twitter.com/z18lmmJlNm — ? (@snoopjeans) November 24, 2024

bini really said hindi kami basta bisita—kami ang handa, ang main event, ang dinayo, ang shinaron pauwi, ang inabangan sa hapag, ang pinaghandaan, pinagpuyatan, ang nagbubuklod sa pamilya sa noche buena. — jc (@filmaloi) November 24, 2024

The nation's favorite Christmas treat. Lechon, Queso de Bola and fruits walk on the white carpet as BINI came as Noche Buena treats.



????Marco Beech#StarMagicalChristmas2024 @PhilstarNews @PhilstarShowbiz @PhilstarStyle pic.twitter.com/LEkl5pLEGA — Kat Llemit (@celluloidsurfer) November 24, 2024

RELATED: BINI to hold 'Grand BINIverse' repeat show at Philippine Arena