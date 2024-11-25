Angels and gentlemen: Gerald Anderson, other stars go solo at Star Magical Christmas Ball

Going solo is the way to go for stars (from left) Joshua Garcia, Barbie Imperial, and Gerald Anderson at the Star Magical Christmas Ball in Solaire North in Quezon City on November 24, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — While there were undeniable sweet moments between couples at the Star Magical Christmas Ball last night, there were also solo walks that proved that they still can hold a presence even on their own, such as the cases of former child star Xyriel Manabat and Barbie Imperial, and the dashing gentlemen in statement suits, Joshua Garcia and Gerald Anderson.

Xyriel was the very first to walk solo on the white carpet, and perhaps because she was a vision in wings - a petite lady who resembles a Victoria’s Secret (VS) Angel as she walked down the white carpet.

Similarly dressed as a VS angel is sexy actress/comedian Jenny Miller.

The "Amakabogera" herself, Maymay Entrata, did turn up the volume in a blue dress with a low décolleté.

Gillian Vicencio, meanwhile, also stood out as a walking poinsettia.

Imperial was her usual pretty self in a powder blue hooded creation.

Elisse Joson was in a sexy black strapless number sans her perennial onscreen and real-life partner McCoy de Leon.

Anji Salvacion was impeccably dressed in a sleek red suit and aesthetic baston.

Maxene Magalona strike viewers as a Greek goddess in white with winged headpiece.

Two of Star Magic’s bankable heartthrobs came on their own, but with statement suits that make up for their solo walk.

Gerald came in a green printed suit with what seemed like a Chopper-inspired teddy pinned on it. Chopper is a famous character from the beloved anime “One Piece.” His real-life and onscreen partner, Julia Barretto, was not seen on the white carpet.

Joshua Garcia, meanwhile, made polka dots fashionable with a black and white polka dot suit.

Joshua Garcia Gerald Anderson Maymay Entrata Barbie Imperial Xyriel Manabat Anji Salvacion < >

RELATED: Couple goals: DonBelle, Loinie, FranSeth grace Star Magical Christmas white carpet